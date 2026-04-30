What Your Next Blood Test Might Reveal About Your Brain Health
What if a clue about your future brain health was already hiding in your routine bloodwork? A large-scale study of nearly 370,000 adults suggests that a common marker of inflammation, one that's measured every time you get a complete blood count, may help flag elevated dementia risk years before symptoms appear.
How researchers tracked inflammation and dementia
The neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) reflects the balance between two types of white blood cells: neutrophils, your body's first responders to infection and injury, and lymphocytes, key players in your adaptive immune system. When the ratio skews high, it generally signals elevated systemic inflammation.
Researchers wanted to know whether this simple, widely available metric could predict future risk of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. To find out, they analyzed electronic health records from 284,530 patients at NYU Langone Hospitals and 85,836 from the Veterans Health Administration, spanning 2011 to 2023. All participants were 55 or older with no prior dementia diagnosis. The team adjusted for factors including age, sex, race, ethnicity, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, traumatic brain injury, and high cholesterol.
Elevated inflammation tracked with elevated dementia risk
The pattern was consistent across both populations: elevated NLR was independently associated with a greater risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.
In the NYU cohort, those with higher NLR had a 7% increased risk (HR = 1.07, 95% CI 1.02–1.15). In the VA cohort, the association was stronger, showing a 21% increased risk (HR = 1.21, 95% CI 1.10–1.34). Dementia risk climbed steadily as NLR increased.
Female and Hispanic participants showed particularly elevated hazard ratios, suggesting these groups may be especially susceptible to inflammation-related cognitive decline.
This is observational data, so it shows association rather than causation. The researchers couldn't prove that high NLR directly causes dementia; they could only establish that the two tend to travel together.
Why chronic inflammation may affect the brain
Why might chronic inflammation affect brain health? The researchers point to a concept called "inflammaging," the idea that low-grade, persistent inflammation accumulates with age and may contribute to neurodegeneration. Prior research has linked neutrophil activity to blood-brain barrier breakdown and increased tau pathology, both hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease.
NLR isn't a standalone diagnostic tool. It can be influenced by infections, chronic conditions, medications, and acute stress. The study controlled for many comorbidities but couldn't account for factors like APOE ε4 genetic status or education level. Still, the findings add to growing evidence that systemic inflammation plays a meaningful role in long-term brain health.
A number worth knowing at your next checkup
NLR is already captured in routine bloodwork. Every time you get a CBC panel, your neutrophil and lymphocyte counts are measured; you (or your doctor) just need to do the math. Divide your absolute neutrophil count by your absolute lymphocyte count, and you have your NLR.
There's no universally agreed-upon "optimal" NLR, but the median values in this study hovered around 2.33 to 2.55. If yours is consistently elevated, it may be worth bringing up with your doctor. A few ways to frame the conversation:
- Ask for context: "My NLR seems elevated. Are there any factors that might explain it, or should we keep an eye on it?"
- Request a trend check: If you've had multiple CBC panels over the years, ask whether your NLR has been consistently high or fluctuating.
- Discuss the bigger picture: NLR is one data point among many. Your doctor can help you interpret it alongside other markers and your overall health history.
And while this study doesn't prove that lowering inflammation prevents dementia, research suggests that quality sleep, regular movement, stress management, and an anti-inflammatory diet may help keep chronic inflammation in check over time.
The takeaway
The neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio is a low-cost, accessible test that may offer early clues about dementia risk. While it's not a diagnostic tool on its own, it reinforces what researchers increasingly suspect: managing chronic inflammation could be one of the most important things you can do for long-term brain health.