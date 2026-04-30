What Your Next Blood Test Might Reveal About Your Brain Health

Researchers wanted to know whether this simple, widely available metric could predict future risk of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. To find out, they analyzed electronic health records from 284,530 patients at NYU Langone Hospitals and 85,836 from the Veterans Health Administration, spanning 2011 to 2023. All participants were 55 or older with no prior dementia diagnosis. The team adjusted for factors including age, sex, race, ethnicity, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, traumatic brain injury, and high cholesterol.