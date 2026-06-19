Your Gut Bacteria May Be Recycling Hormones That Keep Digestion Moving
If you've ever finished a course of antibiotics and noticed your digestion felt sluggish for days afterward, you've probably chalked it up to the usual explanation: antibiotics wipe out good bacteria, and your gut pays the price.
That's true, but a new study in Nature Neuroscience suggests something more specific is happening beneath the surface. Gut bacteria may be actively recycling hormones1 that help keep your colon moving, and when antibiotics eliminate those bacteria, that hormonal signaling goes quiet.
The finding reframes what we thought we knew about the microbiome's role in digestion and points to a surprisingly intimate connection between gut health and hormone health.
What the study found
Researchers found that androgen signaling (specifically testosterone) to neurons in the enteric nervous system is required for normal intestinal transit in mice, and that this signaling depends on the microbiome to function.
The enteric nervous system is the complex network of neurons embedded in the gut wall, sometimes called the second brain. Within it, a specific population of neurons called NOS1+ enteric neurons (which produce nitric oxide) appear to be key players in regulating propulsive motor activity in the colon.
A separate group of spinal afferent neurons located in the dorsal root ganglia also express androgen receptors and contribute to motility.
When researchers depleted the gut microbiome in mice using broad-spectrum antibiotics, androgen receptor expression in enteric neurons dropped significantly, serum testosterone levels fell, and intestinal transit slowed.
Restoring androgen signaling was partly sufficient to rescue the motility deficits, suggesting the hormone pathway (not just bacterial diversity) is a meaningful driver of the effect.
How gut bacteria recycle hormones
Here's where the biology gets genuinely surprising. Testosterone doesn't disappear after the body uses it. Instead, the liver conjugates it (essentially deactivates it by attaching a glucuronide molecule) and excretes it into the gut.
Under normal circumstances, certain gut bacteria produce enzymes that help reactivate the testosterone so it can bind to androgen receptors in gut neurons.
Think of it like a recycling loop: the body excretes a deactivated hormone, gut bacteria reactivate it, and it goes back to work signaling the neurons that keep digestion moving. The researchers confirmed this mechanism directly.
The bacteria weren't just passively present; they were performing a specific biochemical function that the gut neurons depend on.
The study also found that NOS1+ enteric neurons upregulate androgen receptor expression after puberty, in parallel with shifts in fecal bacterial enzyme activity. This timing suggests the microbiome and the hormonal system are co-developing in a coordinated way.
Why antibiotics disrupt this process
Broad-spectrum antibiotics don't just reduce the number of beneficial bacteria; they can eliminate the specific bacterial populations responsible for producing important enzymes. Without those enzymes, the testosterone recycling loop breaks down. Androgen receptor expression in enteric neurons falls, serum testosterone drops, and the colon slows.
Critically, the researchers found that androgens were necessary for antibiotics to affect transit at all. When androgen signaling was already absent, antibiotics had less additional impact on motility.
This suggests the antibiotic-induced disruption of digestion is at least partly mediated through this hormone pathway, not just through a general reduction in microbial diversity. This offers a more precise explanation for a phenomenon that clinicians and patients have observed for decades.
The gut-hormone connection runs deeper than we thought
This research adds to a growing body of evidence that the microbiome is not a passive bystander in hormone metabolism; it's an active participant.
Gut bacteria have previously been identified that can synthesize or break down androgens in the context of conditions like prostate cancer and depression. What this study adds is evidence that microbial hormone reactivation also plays a role in healthy, everyday gut function.
It's also worth noting that while this study was conducted in mice, the researchers found that human colonic enteric neurons robustly express androgen receptors in both males and females, and that human gut bacteria also produce the same enzymes capable of metabolizing androgen glucuronides.
The takeaway
This research offers context for understanding why gut disruption after antibiotics can feel more significant than a simple reduction in probiotic bacteria.
A few things worth keeping in mind:
- Antibiotics affect more than diversity: The disruption may include interference with specific microbial functions (like hormone reactivation) that influence gut motility through distinct pathways.
- Supporting your microbiome matters: A thriving microbiome depends on a diet rich in fiber and fermented foods, which supports the bacterial populations that produce these enzymes.
- Recovery takes time: After a course of antibiotics, the microbiome can take weeks to months to return to baseline. Being patient with your digestion during that window is reasonable.
The broader takeaway is that the microbiome is doing far more than fermenting fiber and crowding out pathogens. It may be actively maintaining the hormonal environment that your gut neurons need to function, and that's a level of sophistication that science is only beginning to map.