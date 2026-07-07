2 New Biomarkers Could Detect Lyme Disease Days Earlier Than Standard Tests
Finding a tick on your body is a scary experience, made worse by that fact that standard Lyme disease tests are notoriously unreliable in the earliest days of infection. This means many people don't get diagnosed, or treated, until the disease has had time to take hold.
Now, new research suggests there may be a better way to catch it sooner. The findings point toward a future with earlier, more accurate detection of a disease that affects an estimated 476,000 Americans every year.
About the study
Researchers at Tufts Medical Center and Johns Hopkins looked at a class of immune proteins called antiphospholipid antibodies, which are proteins the body produces in response to certain infections and autoimmune conditions. They measured levels of these antibodies in three groups: people with acute Lyme disease (a recent, active infection), people with post-treatment Lyme disease (meaning symptoms that persist after a standard course of antibiotics), and healthy individuals with no history of Lyme.
The goal was to understand how these antibodies behave across different stages of Lyme disease, and whether any of them could serve as useful markers for earlier detection.
Two proteins showed up before standard tests could
Two antibodies stood out in these tests: antiphosphatidic acid (αPA) and antiphosphatidylserine (αPS). Both were elevated in patients with acute Lyme disease and, critically, they were elevated in patients who had not yet tested positive on standard two-tier Lyme testing.
This matters because standard Lyme tests have a well-documented blind spot in early infection. The tests look for the body's immune response to the Lyme-causing bacteria, but that research has shown1 the antibody response can take several weeks to rise above detectable levels, and standard two-tier testing performs poorly2 in early, localized infection. In other words, a person can have Lyme disease and still get a negative result on the test most doctors rely on.
The fact that αPA and αPS appeared before standard tests turned positive suggests these antibodies could potentially flag an infection earlier, hopefully within the window when treatment is most effective.
What the results mean for Lyme patients
This is early-stage research, and the findings come with important caveats. The study involved a relatively small number of participants, and the researchers note that further validation in larger groups is needed before these antibodies could be used as a clinical diagnostic tool. A 2025 review of Lyme disease diagnostics3 in the U.S. confirms that emerging biomarkers like these are still considered experimental and are not yet part of standard testing guidelines.
Still, the implications are meaningful. Earlier detection means earlier treatment, and earlier treatment is strongly associated with better outcomes in Lyme disease. The longer an infection goes undetected, the greater the risk of it progressing to affect the joints, heart, or nervous system.
The study also surfaced a secondary finding. The αPS protein remained persistently elevated in patients with post-treatment Lyme disease, a condition where symptoms linger long after treatment ends. This suggests the antibody may play a role in the immune dysfunction that drives chronic symptoms, though the researchers stop short of drawing firm conclusions.
What to do if you suspect Lyme disease now
This research isn't ready to change how your doctor tests for Lyme disease today. But it does reinforce existing knowledge that, if you live in or have recently visited a tick-endemic area and you're experiencing symptoms like fatigue, joint pain, a spreading rash, or flu-like illness, a negative Lyme test doesn't necessarily mean you're in the clear.
Here's what to keep in mind:
- Know the early symptoms: The classic bull's-eye rash (erythema migrans) 4appears in many but not all cases. Fatigue, fever, headache, and muscle aches in the days or weeks after a tick bite are also red flags.
- Timing matters: If you're tested for Lyme very early after a suspected exposure, your results may not yet be reliable. Ask your doctor about the timing of your test and whether a follow-up test makes sense for you.
- Advocate for yourself: If you suspect Lyme and your test is negative, don't stop there. Delayed diagnosis is common, and some people wait years before getting answers. A second opinion from a Lyme-literate physician can make a real difference.
- Stay informed: Lyme diagnostics are an active area of research. The landscape is changing, and tests that are more sensitive in early infection may be available in the coming years.
The takeaway
The frustrating reality of Lyme disease has always been that the window when it's easiest to treat is also the window when it's hardest to detect. This research doesn't solve that problem yet, but it points toward a future where a simple blood test could catch an infection days before today's standard tests can.
If you're in tick country and something feels off, it's always the right call to push for answers. And remember, a negative test is not the same as a clean bill of health when it comes to Lyme disease.