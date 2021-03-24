The 6 Foods & Drinks To Avoid Before Bed, According To A Dietitian
To eat a bedtime snack, or not to eat a bedtime snack? That's the question. On one hand, going to bed on an empty stomach can activate cortisol, the stress hormone. But on the other, eating certain foods too close to bed can disrupt your sleep, too. For some more insight on which snacks to go for—and which ones to avoid—we asked registered dietitian Julie Stefanski MEd, RDN.
6 foods & drinks to avoid before bed:
1. Spicy foods.
If you're a big fan of spicy foods, you might be better off saving them for lunch, or an early dinner, Stefanski tells mbg—particularly if you deal with heartburn.
That's because your favorite curry can set off acid reflux, even in the middle of the night after you've already fallen asleep. Spicy foods also have high levels of capsaicin, a chemical that increases your body temperature, which can also interfere with your sleep.
2. Alcohol.
Stefanski notes that alcohol is well known for disrupting sleep, and plenty of research confirms this. Not only does it interfere with REM sleep, but it can also make waking up the following morning that much more difficult.
3. Fried & fatty foods.
Fried and fatty foods are also known to trigger reflux during the night, Stefanski explains. Healthy fats like nuts and seeds or avocado, for example, are fine, but when it comes to saturated fats and fried foods, they can cause indigestion, bloating, and acid reflux—none of which are great for settling into a good night's sleep.
4. Acidic foods.
Stefanski notes that one of the best approaches to evening eating is to try and decrease stomach acid production. Not eating too close before bedtime will help this, and of course, simply avoiding acidic foods is also a good bet. This includes everything from sugar, to grains, certain dairy and meat products, and baked goods. Check out our comprehensive guide to acidic foods for more information.
5. Carbonated & caffeinated beverages.
Remember that caffeine isn't the only caffeinated beverage to avoid before bed: Soda and caffeinated tea can keep you awake, too. Even if you think you're unaffected by caffeine, it's still a good idea to have a cut-off time during the day, she adds.
Carbonated beverages, Stefanski explains, can also disrupt digestion and cause acid reflux.
6. Big meals.
Lastly, as a general rule of thumb, you should avoid eating large amounts of any food before bed, Stefanski tells mbg. Trying to fall asleep with a full, bloated belly is far from comfortable, and continuing with digestion through the night requires energy. Eating larger lunches and lighter dinners tends to help promote sleep.
What to eat instead:
If you're in need of a bedtime snack, don't worry, there are options that can actually be sleep-supporting, rather than sleep-inhibiting.
Magnesium-rich foods like bananas, chickpeas, nuts, and seeds, and dark chocolate, can all satisfy your nighttime hunger, while also giving you a healthy dose of magnesium, which is known for supporting sleep. Just be sure to keep it light, as you don't want to overdo it and end up too stuffed.
To get your magnesium fix without risking a stomachache, you can also take a magnesium supplement, which can be combined with other proven sleep enhancers like jujube and pharmaGABA for deeper sleep and more energized mornings.*
The bottom line.
Everybody (and every body) is different, but there are certain types of foods that tend to disrupt sleep. If you're experience sleep issues, try cutting the aforementioned food groups from your nightly diet and keeping a food journal to track your symptoms. When you do reach for a bedtime snack, instead go for magnesium-rich, sleep-supporting snacks.