If you're a big fan of spicy foods, you might be better off saving them for lunch, or an early dinner, Stefanski tells mbg—particularly if you deal with heartburn.

That's because your favorite curry can set off acid reflux, even in the middle of the night after you've already fallen asleep. Spicy foods also have high levels of capsaicin, a chemical that increases your body temperature, which can also interfere with your sleep.