For back pain sufferers, WinkBed's mattress comes with a "lumbar" layer in the middle for added support for your spine. It's been named the best bed for back pain sufferers by many third-party sites including Wirecutter and the Sleep Foundation.

The hybrid also comes in four firmness levels (soft, firm, extra firm, and plus for heavier sleepers) and has a lifetime warranty. It's made from conventional poly foam, though; for a small sustainable perk, its spring coils are made from recycled material.