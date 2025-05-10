Each of these muscles plays a role in your overall core strength, but your lower abs (the lower part of the rectus abdominis) is often one of the harder areas to work. Why does this matter? "It's important to strengthen the deep core to prevent and address back pain, improve balance, practice good form and prevent injury," says body neutral pilates instructor Helen Phelan. "As a bonus, when you initiate from your core, it can even increase the efficacy of movements designed to work the rest of the body by increasing intensity."