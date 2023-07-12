Next up is authenticity, which can be thought of as owning who you are and being real about it in how you present yourself. After all, Vanderbloemen says, it's not uncommon to try to put your best foot forward on a first date—and wind up not acting like your true self.

Of course, there's also something to be said about understanding the time and place to get really vulnerable, and sometimes the early stages of dating can be a bit of a tightrope. You want to show that you have the capacity to be vulnerable, but dating should also be fun, so trauma-dumping for the sake of authenticity might be best to table in the early stages.

As Vanderbloemen explains, "People who stand out in a crowd can balance the difference between putting on their best face and putting on their worst face," adding that you want to let some of your imperfections show without seeming negative.