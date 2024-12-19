Advertisement
Capricorn Season Is Here & There Are 5 Things You Should Be Ready For
Capricorn season is nearly here, and that means a new calendar year is about to begin. As the sun moves into the sign of the practical and hard-working Sea Goat, here's what to know.
Capricorn season begins December 21
The sun moves into Capricorn on December 21 (at 4:21 a.m. EST, to be exact), where it will stay for the next four weeks until we move onto Aquarius season. And according to the AstroTwins, with the sun here, we can all take a pragmatic and humble approach to everything we do.
This couldn't be more motivating energy as we're assessing this past year and setting our sights forward. "Goal-setter Capricorn loves an ambitious plan and a solid system. Write down where you'd like to be a year from now and reverse-engineer a master map that will get you there, one discerning step at a time," the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen.
The winter solstice invites us to slow down
The very same day Capricorn season begins, the winter solstice arrives for those of us in the northern hemisphere. Marking the longest night of the year—but simultaneously, the return of the light—the winter solstice is a quiet time of reflection and rebirth.
From here on out, the days will slowly but surely begin to get longer as the sun makes its return. In the meantime, honor the solstice by taking time to yourself for your own reflection. (Here are a few rituals for the winter solstice if you need some inspiration!)
One last new moon closes out 2024
On the day before NYE, we have one last new moon to close out the year. It's actually a rare "black moon," as the second new moon this December.
The new moon is always in the same sign as the corresponding astrological season, so that means this new moon is in Capricorn. And as aforementioned, it's fitting that Capricorn season arrives when we're all thinking about New Year's resolutions.
This moon, then, is bringing a "burst of speed to help you crush end-of-year goals or get an early start on your 2025 resolutions," according to the twins. Just remember to create structure and systems if you want to pull off something huge. "That's how this cardinal earth-sign energy supports growth!" the twins add.
New year's goals get off to a slow start thanks to Mars retrograde
While Capricorn season and its accompanying new moon may be motivating forces themselves, you might find things aren't moving as quickly as you want them to come New Year's. You can thank Mars retrograde for that.
The planet of action and energy has been retrograde since December 6, beginning its backtrack in dramatic and proud Leo. On January 6, it keeps backtracking all the way into Cancer, where it will remain until it stations direct on February 23.
Mars in a sensitive and watery sign like Cancer doesn't exactly bode well for our own motivation and energy, so if you need to take it slow, it's not just you. Focus instead on your family and roots and anything that needs healing there in order to move forward.
The first full moon of the year is going to be an emotional one
If all the Mars retrograde muck has you feeling heavy, the full moon on January 13 is sure to help you let it go. In fact, the moon will be linking up with Mars in Cancer, so don't be surprised if everything that's been simmering suddenly comes to a boil.
Remember, Cancer is a sign that's all about home, family, sentimentality, emotional security, and memory. We're not saying this is the easiest or lightest energy to navigate, but some things need to be felt and processed to be released. Allow this moon to work its magic in the very depths of your emotional world.
The takeaway
Between Capricorn's hard-working attitude and Cancer's sentimentality, the next four weeks are going to be an interesting mix of New Year's resolutions and emotional breakthroughs (or breakdowns?). As always, of course, understanding the astrological forecast we're in for can help us ensure we're prepared.
