Curious What Mars Retrograde Is All About? What It Means + How To Work With It
You've probably heard plenty about Mercury in retrograde, but did you know other planets can go retrograde too? Mars, for instance, is currently retrograde for the next two months. Here's what that means for us.
What is Mars retrograde?
When a planet goes retrograde, it's not actually moving backwards—it just looks like it is from our vantage point here on Earth. Due to planetary orbits around the sun, we're occasionally passed by faster-moving inner planets—while we may also pass slower-moving outer planets.
In either case, it's kind of like when you're in a parked car and the car next to you starts moving, making you think you're moving too.
Astrologically speaking, when planets are retrograde, we're encouraged to slow down and reflect around the areas of life that planet is related to. In the case of Mars, we're talking about the planet of war and aggression, but also energy, motivation, desire, passion, and action.
How does it impact us?
This time around, Mars is retrograde from December 6 to February 23, 2025. It began its retrograde course in fiery and proud Leo, where it will be until January 6. From then on, until Mars stations direct, it will finish its retrograde course in Cancer, a sign all about security and sensitivity.
As you might imagine, having the planet of action and motivation in retrograde isn't exactly, well, motivating. It's not unlikely that we might feel a bit low-energy, like we just aren't up for much. We could also feel more impatient and impulsive, as things might not move forward at the speed we're looking for.
But that's all by design; Retrogrades are an opportunity to slow down and reflect, and this Mars retrograde is no exception. With the holidays in full swing and New Year's right around the corner, we are invited to look at the progress we've made thus far so we can have a vision for the future.
With Mars in Leo, themes of creativity, self-expression, and even sexuality may come up. Where are you not allowing yourself to shine your brightest?
And when Mars retrograde moves into Cancer come January, the focus will be more geared towards nurturing, home and family life, and emotional security in your most intimate relationships.
The takeaway
Retrogrades tend to get a bad reputation, but they're nothing to be afraid of. In fact, when you work the energy of any specific retrograde, consider it an acceptance to the universe's invitation to check yourself. Sometimes our direction in life can only be understood in hindsight, and now is our opportunity to understand.
