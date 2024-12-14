Advertisement
This Week's Horoscope Ushers In Capricorn Season As We Round Out 2024
Fog alert! The Sagittarius Sun squares Neptune on Wednesday, December 18
Reflect before you project! Hazy Neptune in Pisces is at loggerheads with the Sagittarius sun this Hump Day, which could leave everyone in a swirl of sticky rumors and questionable data.
Finding that nugget of truth may take an entire search party...or is it you who’s obscuring the facts? After you scour the surface for details, look inward. Out of self-protection, you may be muddying the waters with evasive maneuvers, elusive answers, and avoiding conversations that feel “difficult.”
Unfortunately, these deflections will only arouse more suspicion. Brewing trust issues may be at play. Perhaps this is a red flag that you aren’t as certain about someone as you thought.
While you’re soul-searching, be on alert for creative inspiration. (Or just escape to a live show or exhibit!) Let your inner artiste play, no rules or feedback allowed.
Thursday’s Venus-Jupiter trine makes us lucky in love
Venus and Jupiter are known as the “benefics” for their positive and helpful influence. Among friends, goodwill and cheer flow freely. It’s a perfect time to compliment or thank someone you care about—no strings attached.
Send a last-minute gift or e-card to a newish friend or colleague who has made a positive difference in your life.
Capricorn Season begins with the winter solstice this Saturday, December 21
Pause for the new-season cause. The shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere belongs to the longest-suffering sign of Capricorn, the tireless sea goat who persists against all odds!
On the winter solstice, we welcome the start of Capricorn season. For the next four weeks, take a pragmatic and humble approach to all you do. Goal-setter Capricorn loves an ambitious plan and a solid system. Write down where you’d like to be a year from now and reverse-engineer a master map that will get you there, one discerning step at a time.
Could someone in your life use a not-so-secret Santa? Capricorn is the provider sign, reminding us that ‘tis better to give. (Fortunately, it’s also ruled by boundary-hound Saturn, so generosity doesn’t have to turn into a sacrifice.)
Look for ways you can pass on your expertise, like taking a greener relative or coworker under your wing.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
