Always Have Trouble Sleeping In? 5 Things That Can Stand In The Way

Setting and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule is so important for both regulating your circadian rhythm and supporting your overall sleep quality. But let's be honest: We could all use a morning of sleeping in to catch up on lost zzz's from time to time. However, for some people, sleeping in is easier said than done.

As doctor of chiropractic and functional medicine expert Stacie Stephenson, D.C., CNS tells mbg, "If you need to sleep in the morning, due to an evening work schedule or just because you know you need more sleep, you will be fighting some very natural biological cues urging you to wake up."

Here are a handful of things that can keep you from sleeping in, according to Stephenson, plus her tips on what to do about them if you're in the market for a little extra snooze.