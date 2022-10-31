We can all pretty much agree that leafy greens are good for you—but which options are the most nutrient-dense? According to Lisa Merkle—who is the co-founder of an amazing indoor, vertical, hydroponic farm in Miami called Imagine Farms—some of the healthiest greens are actually quite underrated.

“There's a whole world of leafy greens that [we don’t give enough credit],” she shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “In the grocery store, [you may see] spring mix, arugula, and spinach, and there's so much more.” Nothing against those popular greens—adding more veggies to your plate is always a good idea, no matter which you choose! But if you’re curious about some more healthy superstars, find Merkle’s farm-grown favorites below.