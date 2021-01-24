Eat Your Way To Calm With These 5 Magnesium-Rich Bedtime Snacks

We're often told it's not good to eat right before we go to bed. But did you know if your body runs out of fuel, your brain will activate cortisol? Should this happen in the middle of the night, it may just disrupt your sleep. As clinical psychologist and board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D. explained on the mbg podcast, "You don't want to go to bed full, but you also don't want to go to bed hungry."

What better way to get your bedtime snack in, while also setting yourself up for a good night's sleep, than with magnesium-rich foods? Magnesium is important for lots functions in the body, including sleep, so next time a bedtime craving hits, here are five options to go for.