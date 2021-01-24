Eat Your Way To Calm With These 5 Magnesium-Rich Bedtime Snacks
We're often told it's not good to eat right before we go to bed. But did you know if your body runs out of fuel, your brain will activate cortisol? Should this happen in the middle of the night, it may just disrupt your sleep. As clinical psychologist and board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D. explained on the mbg podcast, "You don't want to go to bed full, but you also don't want to go to bed hungry."
What better way to get your bedtime snack in, while also setting yourself up for a good night's sleep, than with magnesium-rich foods? Magnesium is important for lots functions in the body, including sleep, so next time a bedtime craving hits, here are five options to go for.
5 magnesium-rich snacks to eat before bed.
1. Bananas
Bananas are first on the list, because not only do they contain high amounts of magnesium, but potassium as well. Both can encourage relaxation, which is just what you're looking for in a bedtime snack.
2. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate also has its fair share of magnesium, with just one ounce containing 64 milligrams (about 15% of the RDA). And let's be honest, who needs an excuse for a little chocolate before bed?
3. Nuts & seeds
From pumpkin seeds to cashews, your favorite nuts and seeds likely have a good amount of magnesium. Just six Brazil nuts contain 26% of your RDA. One serving of almonds has 80 milligrams of magnesium. Pumpkin seeds have 168 milligrams per serving, and cashews, 74 milligrams. Need we say more?
4. Chickpeas
The mighty chickpea makes this list, too, with half a cup offering around 115 milligrams of magnesium per serving. Blend them up into a yummy hummus, roast them with your favorite seasoning for a crunchy snack, or eat them as is, and you'll be ready for bed in no time.
5. A magnesium supplement
And lastly, while not actually a snack, mbg's magnesium+ supplement can be taken daily with water as part of your wind down routine. The pioneering sleep formula with jujube and pharmaGABA promotes deep and restorative sleep, helping to calm the mind and promote relaxation.* With magnesium+ in your bedtime routine, it can help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling rejuvenated.*
As Breus explained to mbg, "There's nothing wrong with having a 200- to 250-calorie snack about 30 minutes before bed," adding to keep it light with about 70% whole carbs and 30% either fat or protein for balanced snackage. So whether you're going for the banana or the dark chocolate, you can rest easy knowing your bedtime snack is helping—not hurting—your quality of sleep.