mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Eat Your Way To Calm With These 5 Magnesium-Rich Bedtime Snacks

Eat Your Way To Calm With These 5 Magnesium-Rich Bedtime Snacks

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Bunches of Bananas

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

January 24, 2021 — 22:18 PM

We're often told it's not good to eat right before we go to bed. But did you know if your body runs out of fuel, your brain will activate cortisol? Should this happen in the middle of the night, it may just disrupt your sleep. As clinical psychologist and board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D. explained on the mbg podcast, "You don't want to go to bed full, but you also don't want to go to bed hungry."

What better way to get your bedtime snack in, while also setting yourself up for a good night's sleep, than with magnesium-rich foods? Magnesium is important for lots functions in the body, including sleep, so next time a bedtime craving hits, here are five options to go for.

5 magnesium-rich snacks to eat before bed.

1. Bananas

Bananas are first on the list, because not only do they contain high amounts of magnesium, but potassium as well. Both can encourage relaxation, which is just what you're looking for in a bedtime snack.

Advertisement

2. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate also has its fair share of magnesium, with just one ounce containing 64 milligrams (about 15% of the RDA). And let's be honest, who needs an excuse for a little chocolate before bed?

3. Nuts & seeds

From pumpkin seeds to cashews, your favorite nuts and seeds likely have a good amount of magnesium. Just six Brazil nuts contain 26% of your RDA. One serving of almonds has 80 milligrams of magnesium. Pumpkin seeds have 168 milligrams per serving, and cashews, 74 milligrams. Need we say more?

Advertisement

4. Chickpeas

The mighty chickpea makes this list, too, with half a cup offering around 115 milligrams of magnesium per serving. Blend them up into a yummy hummus, roast them with your favorite seasoning for a crunchy snack, or eat them as is, and you'll be ready for bed in no time.

5. A magnesium supplement

magnesium+

magnesium+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
magnesium+

And lastly, while not actually a snack, mbg's magnesium+ supplement can be taken daily with water as part of your wind down routine. The pioneering sleep formula with jujube and pharmaGABA promotes deep and restorative sleep, helping to calm the mind and promote relaxation.* With magnesium+ in your bedtime routine, it can help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling rejuvenated.*

As Breus explained to mbg, "There's nothing wrong with having a 200- to 250-calorie snack about 30 minutes before bed," adding to keep it light with about 70% whole carbs and 30% either fat or protein for balanced snackage. So whether you're going for the banana or the dark chocolate, you can rest easy knowing your bedtime snack is helping—not hurting—your quality of sleep.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

There Are 7 Types Of Hunger: Which One Are You Experiencing?

Lauryn Lax, OTD, NTP, CPT
There Are 7 Types Of Hunger: Which One Are You Experiencing?
Women's Health

Why Women Are Twice As Likely To Have Insomnia As Men + What To Do

Emma Loewe
Why Women Are Twice As Likely To Have Insomnia As Men + What To Do
Recipes

The 3-Ingredient Tea This Nutritionist & Reiki Master Swears By For Immunity

Jamie Schneider
The 3-Ingredient Tea This Nutritionist & Reiki Master Swears By For Immunity
Beauty

How To Exfoliate Your Face: Every Single Tip For Every Single Skin Type

Andrea Jordan
How To Exfoliate Your Face: Every Single Tip For Every Single Skin Type
Beauty

The Collagen Supplement This Trainer Uses For Strong Skin & Hair

Alexandra Engler
The Collagen Supplement This Trainer Uses For Strong Skin & Hair
Spirituality

The Astrological "Day of Miracles" Falls On Thursday: Here's What To Expect

The AstroTwins
The Astrological "Day of Miracles" Falls On Thursday: Here's What To Expect
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Are You An Old Soul? 11 Signs You Are One & What It Actually Means

Sarah Regan
Are You An Old Soul? 11 Signs You Are One & What It Actually Means
Recipes

Give Your Go-To Banana Bread A Healthy, Antioxidant-Rich Update

Eliza Sullivan
Give Your Go-To Banana Bread A Healthy, Antioxidant-Rich Update
Love

20 Signs Your Relationship Might Be Over, According To Couples' Therapists

Sarah Regan
20 Signs Your Relationship Might Be Over, According To Couples' Therapists
Beauty

The 11 Best Foot Creams To Heal Cracked, Dry Feet Fast

Alexandra Engler
The 11 Best Foot Creams To Heal Cracked, Dry Feet Fast
Recipes

8 Healthy Plant-Based & Protein-Rich Instant Pot Dinner Recipes To Try Tonight

Eliza Sullivan
8 Healthy Plant-Based & Protein-Rich Instant Pot Dinner Recipes To Try Tonight
Personal Growth

7 Practical Ways To Release Scarcity & Adopt An Abundance Mindset

Sarah Regan
7 Practical Ways To Release Scarcity & Adopt An Abundance Mindset
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/5-magnesium-rich-foods-that-make-perfect-bedtime-snack

Your article and new folder have been saved!