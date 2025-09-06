The 5 Healthiest Drinks To Sip (Beyond Water), According To Experts
We often think of water as the gold standard of beverages. After all, water is essential for life, including everything from digestion to proper circulation, temperature control, muscle function, and cellular health.
But you don’t just have to drink plain water to stay hydrated. Here are five other expert-approved beverages that pack additional nutritional benefits (and hydration support).
Black coffee
“Black coffee offers numerous health benefits as it contains more than 1,000 bioactive chemicals that can promote longevity,” integrative medicine specialist and women’s health expert Betsy Greenleaf, DO previously told mindbodygreen.
Numerous, long-term studies (including data from millions of people) show that drink around 3 cups (~24 ounces) of coffee a day supports longevity, reduces heart disease risk, and protects cognition.
How? Well, the bioactive compounds in coffee beans have been shown to help balance blood sugar, lower inflammation, and even increase fat burning potential during exercise.
But not all coffee is created equal. Conventional coffee beans are one of the most pesticide-treated crops and are susceptible to mold contamination during processing. To make sure you’re getting all the antioxidants you can from the beans, choose a high-quality, organic, and mold-free coffee (like this one).
Tea
Whether you sip on black, green, or oolong tea, the leaves are packed with polyphenols that support heart health, digestion, and calm energy—thanks to a unique combination of caffeine and l-theanine.
Caffeine increases mental energy and reduces fatigue, while L-theanine, an amino acid found naturally in tea leaves, encourages relaxation by supporting neurotransmitters like GABA, dopamine, and serotonin, helping balance the stimulating effects of caffeine.
Studies show this pairing can improve cognitive performance1, attention, and reaction time more effectively than either compound alone.
Herbal teas can also be great choices. Just remember that health benefits of those vary by plant (i.e. peppermint tea may help with digestive comfort and hibiscus tea may help nourish the skin). Try out these cold brew infusions.
Kefir
Kefir is a fermented dairy drink that offers some hydration benefits, but it’s most known for supporting the gut microbiome.
Many kefirs contain multiple probiotic strains that help create a more resilient and diverse gut microbiome. While kefir may be a bit tart to sip straight out of a bottle, you can use in in place of water or milk in smoothies or overnight oats.
Bone broth
Bone broth is made by simmering animal bones with vegetables for an extended period of time. This process extracts vitamins and minerals, collagen, and protein.
“Bone broth is packed with easily digestible protein and minerals,” says Zoey Xinyi Gong, R.D. “I use a whole chicken, beef tendon, and a ton of veggie scraps. I add in some Chinese medicinal herbal ingredients too like goji, Angelica root, and star anise to make the broth more functional. Scallions and whatever fresh herbs I have on hand are also a must. “
You can then either sip on this bone broth as a nourishing tonic or use in in soups, stews, or pasta dishes.
Electrolyte drink mixes
Electrolyte drink mixes are more popular than ever as people realize hydration depends on more than just total water intake.
And what we’re seeing now is, “Hydration mistakes stemming from an overemphasis on plain water alone,” Gabrielle Lyon, D.O., author of Forever Strong previously told mindbodygreen. “Effective hydration includes a balance of fluids and electrolytes, especially for active individuals.”
And that’s exactly where electrolyte drink mixes come into play. These powders dissolve in water and provide some combination of sodium, potassium, magnesium, and chloride.
Electrolyte-rich beverages (like these) help replenish key minerals, including sodium, potassium, and magnesium.
Not sure what electrolyte drink is best for you? These are our top 6 expert-vetted picks
The takeaway
These beverages all count towards your daily hydration needs—all without any added sugars (that is if you choose the right electrolyte powder). Plus, their vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and antioxidants provide extra support for your overall health. So go ahead and enjoy a nourishing sip alongside your trusty water bottle.