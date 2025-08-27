Coffee & Chronic Disease Risk — What A New Sweeping Review Concludes
Coffee is more than just a comforting ritual or a pick-me-up. It’s one of the most widely consumed beverages worldwide. And while many of us reach for it as a morning pick-me up, coffee actually supports long-term health in surprisingly powerful ways.
A new review published in Nutrients just summarized decades of data on coffee’s role in health and disease1 (and how to brew it for the most benefits).
The health benefits of coffee
Huge, large-scale prospective cohort studies (studies that follow millions of people’s health patterns and outcomes over the years) show that drinking coffee reduces mortality rates. Mortality rates are often considered a proxy for longevity in these studies. So it can be inferred that drinking coffee can help you live longer.
In fact, a 2019 meta-analysis of 40 studies and 3.8 million individuals found that drinking about 3.5 cups of coffee a day (about 28 ounces) is most linked to longevity.
Plus, other research shows that coffee is associated with reduced risks of some of the most common and deadly conditions:
- Cardiovascular disease: Drinking 3–5 cups per day can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke by about 15%.
- Diabetes: Coffee consumption reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes by nearly 30%, and each additional cup further decreases risk (and even protects heart health in the process).
- Cancer: Drinking coffee can even help lower the risk of various kinds of cancer (including liver, uterine, and lung cancer).
- Respiratory diseases: Coffee drinkers have a lower liklihood of chronic respiratory conditions and death from respiratory illnesses.
- Liver disease: Regular coffee reduces the risk of liver fibrosis in patients with fatty liver disease. It may also support liver health through anti-inflammatory mechanisms.
- Kidney disease: Two or more cups per day are linked to a ~15% lower risk of chronic and acute kidney problems.
- Cognitive decline: Coffee consumption is associated with a 25% lower risk of cognitive disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease, with optimal benefits around 2.5 cups per day.
- Parkinson’s disease: Regular coffee and caffeine intake are linked to lower incidence and slower progression of Parkinson’s disease, likely due to caffeine’s effect on brain receptors.
The mechanisms behind coffee’s benefits
So how does coffee have such profound effects on multiple aspects of health? Coffee beans are packed with beneficial compounds including caffeine and an array of polyphenols (like chlorogenic acid, ferulic acid, rosmarinic acid, and caffeic acid).
These compounds work in the body to promote:
- Blood sugar balance: Coffee has been shown to help maintain healthy blood sugar levels (thanks to its caffeine content), which may protect against type 2 diabetes.
- Increased physical activity: Coffee boosts daily movement, with studies showing an average increase of around 1,000 steps per day(!).
- Fat oxidation: Drinking coffee before working out has been shown to increase fat burning during aerobic exercise and supports healthy body composition.
- Lower inflammation levels: Coffee lowers markers of systemic inflammation, which may reduce risks of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic conditions.
Polyphenol levels of coffee beans can vary. If you want to maximize your intake of these beneficial compounds, choose a coffee that’s grown and roasted in a way to preserve them (this one is our favorite).
What type of coffee is best?
While caffeine is certainly linked to some of coffee’s benefits (like alertness and increased physical activity), both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee help promote optimal health.
But how to take your coffee matters. Sugar and high-calorie creamers can diminish or even cancel some of coffee’s health benefits.
Unsweetened or black coffee is linked to the most benefits. Although one study2 shows as long as there’s less than 2.5 grams of sugar and 1 gram of saturated fat in your coffee mug (about a small splash of half-and-half and a pinch of sugar).
Or, opt to add one of these three anti-inflammatory ingredients to your coffee to further boost the flavor.
The takeaway
Drinking coffee (even three to five cups a day) is a healthy habit that can protect against chronic disease.
To brew the best cup possible, choose beans that are high in antioxidants and tested for mold and heavy metals, and sip it either unsweetened or lightly sweetened to reap the full range of health benefits.