Advertisement
Reviewers Say This No-Mold Coffee Is The Best They've Tried
What's your coffee personality? Some rely on a quick, strong jolt of caffeine to wake them up, while others love nothing more than lingering over a smooth, subdued cup with breakfast. No matter your style, there's one thing we can all agree on: We want our brews to be free of harmful contaminants.
Unfortunately, mold and mycotoxins are more common in coffee than you might think. Mold can form on coffee beans as they grow or once they're stored and transported. When it does, it forms toxic metabolites called mycotoxins.
The most common mycotoxin found in coffee is ochratoxin A1 (OA), and it's been found on nearly 50% of beans tested in some cases2.
OA can be toxic to health in high doses (it's been associated with chronic kidney disease3 and liver damage4), though the amount typically present in coffee is not considered high enough to be harmful.
At mindbodygreen, we take an aggressively proactive approach to health, so "low enough" doesn't cut it for us (especially when we're talking about a brew that many people consume multiple times a day). That's why we came out with clean coffee+—coffee beans that have been extensively tested for mold and mycotoxins, heavy metals, solvents, and over 300 pesticides.†
This level of testing is not required in the coffee industry, and it ensures our beloved beans are the purest possible.
Not only do the organic beans in clean coffee+ have no mold or mycotoxins, but they're also grown in a way that's better for the planet.† While many coffee farms rely on deforestation, chemical pesticides, and growing practices that strip the soil of beneficial nutrients, we work with farms that prioritize slow, sustainable growth.
Our coffee plants grow slowly in mountainous, shady regions—giving their flavors and beneficial health compounds plenty of time (we're talking decades in some cases) to develop. The result is a product that's high in antioxidant-rich polyphenols, including chlorogenic acids, ferulic acid, caffeic acid, and more.
Of course, nobody will drink a coffee if it doesn't taste good—even if it's tested for mold and polyphenol-rich. clean coffee+ is a smooth, rich arabica blend that strikes a lovely flavor balance: It's by no means bland, but it's not mouth-puckeringly strong, either.
With a bag of whole beans, you can create a lovely latte, sharp espresso, or pleasing pour-over. It's easy to see why coffee drinkers of all kinds love the new product—here are the reviews coming in from every coffee personality:
What clean coffee+ lovers are saying:
"This is my fave coffee bean blend, hands down. Really invigorating and smooth. Like as espresso, but also as regular drip brew too!"
—Carter
"I love mindbodygreen supplements so I was excited to see them launch these organic coffee beans! So far, I’m really liking how smooth and lovely the taste is. This will probably be my new go-to for my morning coffee."
—Jordan A
"Let’s be real: Most coffee brands do not test for heavy metals, mold, or other scary stuff. I’m so glad mindbodygreen decided to because coffee is a daily (multiple times a day for me, ha) ritual. I want to have peace of mind about the quality and purity of what I'm drinking."
—Hayden E
"I've never been much of a coffee 'snob' but after trying mbg's clean coffee+ I can definitely taste the difference in quality compared to others I’ve tried. The flavor is very nice and has a great taste experience overall."
—Jill G
"I've been looking for a premium organic coffee, beans not grounds, because I heard the grounds go rancid really fast. I like all the testing they did and how transparent they are about sourcing at mindbodygreen. Thank you for making a organic and clean whole bean coffee!"
—Danielle
"My love affair with coffee started over 25 years ago. I drink it daily, I drink it early, and I drink it often. On a typical day, I'll have around five to six cups... If I'm going to drink so much coffee, it better be the best—and clean coffee+ delivers. Of the 20+ products we've launched over the last five years, this might be my personal favorite. Cheers to a delicious-tasting, health-forward coffee that you can finally trust."
—Jason, mindbodygreen co-founder
The takeaway
mindbodygreen's new clean coffee+ has been rigorously tested for mold, mycotoxins, and heavy metals. The whole-bean blend is high in polyphenols and delivers a taste that coffee drinkers of all kinds crave.† Learn more about clean coffee+, and order your first bag here.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel