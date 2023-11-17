These mycotoxins are invisible to the naked eye and have been identified in up to 50% of coffee beans tested in some cases. Now, most of the time, these mycotoxins won’t make you sick, especially when ingested every now and then. But if coffee is something you drink often, it might be worth it to shell out for beans that have been tested for mold and mycotoxins. Some coffee roasters do send the beans through additional testing—so look for that on your bag.