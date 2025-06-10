Advertisement
3 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients To Add To Your Morning Coffee
For many folks (myself included), coffee is a nonnegotiable. And that’s good! A cup of freshly brewed black coffee is bursting with beneficial antioxidants that support heart health and overall longevity. The thing is, adding heaps of added sugars and flavored syrups strips away the beverage’s health benefits and makes the drink pro-inflammatory versus anti-inflammatory.
So what should you do if sipping on black coffee isn’t your thing? Here, we gathered three coffee add-ins that actually help dial down inflammation and enhance the flavor of your morning cup of joe.
A dash of cinnamon
Coffee instantly becomes cozier with a dash of cinnamon.
Cinnamon is rich in polyphenols and other beneficial compounds (like cinnamaldehyde) that help fight inflammation by neutralizing free radicals.
Plus, research also shows it can help regulate blood sugar—especially for those with diabetes. It does this by slowing the breakdown of carbohydrates1 in the digestive tract, in turn, slowing the amount of glucose2 that enters the bloodstream at once.
How to make: Just add a sprinkle (or around 1 teaspoon) of Ceylon cinnamon to each cup of coffee (black or with a little milk).
A serving of collagen
When you add collagen peptides to your morning coffee, you’re giving your body a boost of amino acids that help support gut health and reduce inflammation at a cellular level.
Research shows collagen peptides can also help calm inflammation in skin cells. Chronic inflammation in skin cells may accelerate aging and worsen conditions like eczema and redness.
Poor gut health is also a main contributor to inflammation. Collagen provides the amino acids glycine, glutamine, and proline, key building blocks that help strengthen the gut lining. Our favorite collagen also provides hyaluronic acid, biotin, and vitamins C and E to further support gut health and calm unwanted inflammation.
How to make: Stir in a scoop of collagen powder into freshly brewed coffee or try making this maple-collagen latte.
A morning mocha
That’s right: making a mocha can boast impressive anit-inflammatory properties.
Cocoa powder is bursting phytochemicals (including polyphenols) that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties in the body.
Plus, a preliminary study3 suggests that milk proteins may enhance the anti-inflammatory effects of polyphenol-rich foods like cocoa and coffee. In fact, The study showed that the cells that received the polyphenols and milk protein combination were twice as effective at fighting inflammation.
How to make: Add ~2 teaspoons of unsweetened cocoa powder with ¼ cup milk of choice and mix with a handheld frother. Pour mixture into your cup of coffee and enjoy!
Bonus: Choose a coffee with a high antioxidant profile
Coffee plants are packed with thousands of phytochemicals4, but the volume and diversity of polyphenols will vary in different coffee products (thanks to bean variety, roasting techniques, and storage methods).
If you want to get the most benefits from your morning coffee, it makes sense to choose a blend that is grown and processed to protect these all-important plant compounds. clean coffee+ fits the bill.
The whole-bean coffee is organically grown and then handpicked at peak ripeness. It’s roasted and dried in a way that preserves the bean’s native polyphenols while preventing mold and mycotoxin growth.†
The takeaway
When brewed correctly, your cup of coffee has the potential to be quite the health-promoting beverage. Start by choosing a bean variety that prioritizes the preservation of antioxidants (like clean coffee+) and adding other anti-inflammatory ingredients.