Integrative Health

Why A Dietitian Considers mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+ One Of The Best

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
December 19, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by Beo88 / Istock
December 19, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

At this point, collagen powders aren't the most difficult product to hunt down. The market is growing every single day, with new, buzzy options popping up day in and day out. At mindbodygreen, we truly do believe that healthy skin starts from the inside out, which is why we're such big advocates of collagen supplementation.

However, not all collagen powders are created equal, which is why we set out to make a powder that sounds out among the rest. And according to registered dietitian Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, founder of Maya Feller Nutrition, ours might be one of the best. Here's why she deemed it a winner.

What makes mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+ stand out? 

Feller considers mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+ the best collagen with added ingredients, according to a recent Delish story. What does this mean? Well, not only does our blend contain 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides, but there's also a long list of skin- and gut-loving additions.* In other words: Our collagen powder gives you way more bang for your buck.

First up: Hyaluronic acid, which is the key compound involved in skin moisture1, meaning it plays a huge role in the skin's aging process. What's more, it's a critical ingredient in synovial fluid2, which keeps our joints limber and well-lubricated.*

Another key player is L-glutamine—an important amino acid when it comes to gut health3. This protein building block is also an immune health supporter.* Here, a full list of L-glutamine benefits3.

A few more honorable mentions include vitamins C and E, turmeric, biotin, and sulforaphane glucosinolate from broccoli. Altogether, the blend is way more than just a collagen powder, which is why we're so proud to call it a crowd-favorite mindbodygreen product. We even hesitate to compare it to other stand-alone collagen powders on the market—because ours has so many additional healthy ingredients; it's like comparing apples to oranges. But, of course, we're more than happy to secure a winning spot in Feller's favorites.

The takeaway

While there are plenty of collagen powders on the market, not every blend is created with the same ingredients. Our collagen powder is formulated to provide more skin- and gut-loving benefits, which may be why it's been voted one of the best.* Here, you can learn the ins and outs of collagen supplementation if you're ready to dive in.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

More On This Topic

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day
Paid Content | Toyota

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day

Alexandra B. Engler

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious
Paid Content | Toyota

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious

Alexandra B. Engler

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*
Paid Content | CocoaVia

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*

Braelyn Wood

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice
Paid Content | Toyota

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice

Alexandra B. Engler

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement
Integrative Health

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement

Sarah Regan

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About
Integrative Health

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About

Morgan Chamberlain

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends
Healthy Weight

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends

Hannah Frye

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss
Mental Health

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss

Gina Moffa, LCSW, MA

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones
Integrative Health

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones

Emma Loewe

