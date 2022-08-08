If we had it our way, we’d choose summer 365 days a year. From backyard barbecues to afternoons spent poolside, there’s no such thing as too much summer fun… But when the dog days of summer roll around and temperatures trend toward triple-digits, we need ideas for keeping things cool and light.

With a blazing sun overhead, the last thing we want is a heavy, hot-cooked meal or a workout that spikes our body temp. Enter: quick and cooling alternatives that still help us embrace summer and our best selves! Whether that’s a little air conditioned-crafting or declaring Baileys Deliciously Light on the rocks as your new afternoon treat—we’ve compiled the perfect summer swaps to keep you feeling easy-breezy, no matter what the forecast reads.