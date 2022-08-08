In the dead of winter, we fantasize about long days spent under a warm and generous sun. But when you can practically fry an egg on the sidewalk—cooling down and lightening up become the modus operandi. Summer may be the time for celebrating well-being and living our best lives, but save the infrared saunas and herbal teas for later. 'Tis the season for cold dips, refreshing meals, and Baileys Deliciously Light over ice. Cheers to staying cool!