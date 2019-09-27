Weekend Plans: Try This Meditative Craft That's Extra Great For Yogis

Like any good millennial, I am guilty of seeking out embroidery photos on Instagram. Hand-stitched bears and succulent arrangements have long graced my Discover feed, but I'd never tried out the craft myself—assuming it'd take too much time, money, and dedication to get into. Earlier this month I learned just how wrong I was.

I finally bit the bullet and signed up for an embroidery 101 class at CraftJam, a crafting education space (the best kind of space, if you ask me) in Manhattan. Gathered around a table draped in fabric swatches with a dozen other embroidery-curious folks, I listened to our instructor Robin inform the group that most great embroiderers are self-taught—and some of them only know two or three straightforward stitches. The craft's low barrier to entry could be part of its renewed appeal: There are 103,000-plus Instagram images tagged with the #embroidery hashtag, many of which are posted by "sewists"—a now-recognized term to describe crafters who sew as their medium.

The sewists are on to something. Beyond being easy to learn, embroidery can also be incredibly soothing. It gets people off of their phones and into a relaxed head space, Robin explained, and it's great for the wrists. (She said yogis, in particular, could benefit from the practice, since it balances out all those downward dogs.)

These days, there are plenty of opportunities to teach yourself the simple craft, from YouTube tutorials to in-person lessons like these. There are also places where more advanced students can go to push the needle on their skills.

"It's being taken more seriously than ever," Robin, who was fresh off a needlework intensive at the Royal School of Needlework in Windsor Castle, told us. The program required 12-plus hours a day of embroidery, and all-nighters were not uncommon.