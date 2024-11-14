Detoxing deserves a total rebrand. For so long, we've associated the term "detox" with juice cleanses, restrictive diets, and the like, but according to board-certified internal medicine doctor Vivian Chen, M.D. (aka Dr. Viv), detoxing isn't about limiting your body—rather, you should focus on what you're putting inside your system. "The body needs you to nourish it in order to detox effectively," she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. See, your body naturally works on detoxification all day long, but certain habits can aid the process.