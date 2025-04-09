4 Dermatologist-Approved Tips For Dealing With Dry & Acne-Prone Skin

And sometimes? Sebum has nothing to do with it: "Bacteria and hormones, especially as we age, come back into play for acne that is not necessarily an overproduction of sebum," Shamban says. "In fact, it occurs when our sebum levels are dropping." Meaning, as you age (and your skin becomes drier1 ), the pH of your skin also starts to rise which can create an environment where pro-inflammatory bacteria thrive.