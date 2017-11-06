30 Best Natural Beauty Products Right Now
mindbodygreen is your official destination for all-natural beauty. We take pride in our commitment to sustainable, natural, and green options. It's true that interest in naturals has grown over the last few years, and so it was time to cull and reveal the most-loved, vetted, tested, and tried-and-true products. We spoke to top natural beauty retailers about best-selling products, combed top reviews, talked to our favorite experts, and emerged with the leading the natural beauty conversation. Scrub, slather, and enjoy.
1. Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum
Most natural serums and face oils have three to five active botanicals, max. Vintner's Daughter has 22. The same discerning taste creator April Gargiulo cultivated in the fine wine world (yes—she's actually a vintner's daughter) translates to this serum. The ingredients were meticulously chosen by function—anti-inflammatory, brightening, regenerating, for example—are ethically sourced and extracted in temperature-controlled environments to preserve their potency. It's the intelligent selection, synergy, and ratio of ingredients, combined with the production process, that makes it so efficacious. Not a single ingredient was chosen for scent, but dang, this stuff smells amazing.
Vintner’s Daughter active botanical serum, $185
2. Osmia Organics Black Clay Facial Soap
This bar soap—yep, you read that right—is internet-famous for clearing the faces of hundreds of people. The uncharacteristically gentle presentation of Australian black clay and dead sea mud works to get rid of those tiny, stubborn little red bumps called perioral dermatitis that never seem to go away on their own.
Osmia Organics black clay facial soap, $24
3. Heritage Store Rosewater Spray
Simple, straightforward, and time-tested: This rosewater spray checks them all. Heritage Store, the manufacturer, has been around for 41 years—a testament to its efficacy. Food-grade ingredients and added glycerin make this rosewater particularly hydrating—it’s an all-in-one toner, makeup setter, post-sweat deodorizer, natural fragrance, and bath-time accessory. Bonus: It's five bucks.
Heritage Store rose petals with rosewater spray with atomizer, $5
4. S.W. Basics Eco Cotton Rounds
Purchasing reusable cotton rounds may feel unnecessary or too minute to make a real difference, but over time reducing the disposables in your beauty routine will have an impact on the environment and your wallet. Adina, founder of S.W. Basics, thought of everything—they’re made from organic cotton and come with a laundry bag, so you won’t lose them in the wash. Use them to remove makeup and masks or to apply toner.
S.W. Basics Cotton Rounds, $22.50
5. May Lindstrom The Blue Cocoon
The most intriguingly named natural beauty product also happens to be one of the best. It’s a dense, hydrating balm and gets its hue and scent from essence of blue tansy, a regenerating botanical. If eight glorious, uninterrupted hours of sleep could be bottled and sold, it’d be the blue cocoon. It smooths rough patches, brightens skin, and keeps it glowy and youthful.
May Lindstrom the blue cocoon, $180
6. Josh Rosebook Hydrating Accelerator
If you employ face oils on the reg, using a toner directly beforehand is key to keeping the skin hydrated. Josh Rosebrook’s hydrating accelerator works so well because it’s made without alcohol and instead uses a high concentration of aloe vera leaf juice. Combined with light oils like marula and jojoba, as well as more than a dozen of other essences, it smells and feels refreshing AF.
Josh Rosebrook hydrating accelerator, $20
7. Marie Veronique Vitamins C + E Ferulic Serum
Marie Veronique’s products are notoriously great for layering, and her vitamin C and E ferulic acid serum is no exception. It's lighter than oil-based serums, so it dries well over toner and doesn't complicate a face oil or foundation application. Vitamin C brightens the skin while E and ferulic acid work to repair the skin's natural barrier. In other words, they smooth out your skin. No wonder it's Credo Beauty's No. 1 best-selling item.
Marie Veronique vitamin C & E ferulic acid serum, $90
8. Odacité Black Cumin + Cajeput Serum Concentrate
Black cumin and cajeput oils are purifying antiseptics that create an all-natural hostile environment for a pimple while keeping the skin around it intact. In other words, your skin won’t dry or flake on top of the blemish, and it will benefit from the added moisture of vitamin E. You can also use a couple of drops of this serum concentrate to "boost" your current favorite zit treatment.
Odacité black cumin + cajeput serum concentrate, $32
9. Wedderspoon Manuka Honey
You could put Manuka honey in your tea, but you’d get better bang for your buck if you put it on your face. Honey is naturally antiseptic, antimicrobial, and antifungal, but the reason you want to get Manuka and not the regular supermarket variety is because it’s been found to have more anti-inflammatory healing properties than other honeys. The higher the Kfactor, the better. Kfactor is a way to measure how much bee pollen is actually from the Manuka flower, and a factor of 16, as is the case with this Wedderspoon jar, means that at least 75 percent of the honey is from Manuka flowers.
Wedderspoon gold raw Manuka honey Kfactor-16, $35
10. Goldfaden MD Fresh A Peel
Finding a good exfoliant is hard to do. Some use granules that are too harsh like nutshells—a big natural beauty faux pas—or chemicals that cause redness and peeling. The Fresh A Peel is clear in color and doesn’t contain any physical exfoliants. It instead relies on enzymes and lactic acid, an alpha-hydroxy acid, to dissolve dead cells and reveal newer, younger-looking skin. Pro tip: Use a muslin cloth to dry skin afterward.
Goldfaden MD Fresh A Peel, $85
11. Everyday Oil Mainstay Blend
The Everyday Oil should be called the Everybody Oil. A favorite of farmers, herbalists, dads, minimalists, and natural beauty know-it-alls, the dynamic scent was developed with opposites in mind. Notes of palo santo, lavender, geranium, and clary sage not only smell divine but are decidedly unisex. It's the right texture for several personal care applications: It’s a cleansing oil, body oil, facial moisturizer, beard oil, and hair oil all in one.
Everyday Oil mainstay blend, $22
12. beneath your mask heal skin soufflé
Your skin will drink up this healing soufflé, a tub of whipped moisturizing goodness. Healing ingredients like shea butter, avocado, and lemongrass combine for an anti-inflammatory effect that can help treat chronic conditions like eczema, dryness, and stretch marks. Dana Jackson founded beneath your mask when she was recovering from lupus. It's the first product Jackson ever made and ultimately the reason beneath your mask is the success story it is today—it’s a customer favorite and is constantly being restocked.
beneath your mask skin soufflé, $80
13. Vapour Organic Beauty AER Deodorant
I may or may not wear this deodorant on my wrists as a fragrance—it smells that good. It’s a gel formulation and relies on super-absorbent and effective arrowroot to fend off odors. While it passed the SoulCycle test, note it does take a moment to dry, but trust—the scent alone is worth waiting for.
Vapour Organic Beauty AER deodorant in palo santo blood orange, $24
14. Meow Meow Tweet Underarm Primer
If you simply don't believe natural deodorant can work, it could be because your underarms have taken a beating. Conventional deodorants often draw moisture from the underarms, which ultimately leads to increased production of odor-causing compounds continuing the cyclical need for a deodorant. This fragrance-free primer, which is somehow both absorbent and moisturizing, could be your ticket to naturals. It is a great primer, but it shines in helping natural deodorant newbies to transition.
Meow Meow Tweet underarm primer, $22
15. Nucifera The Balm
Using lesser-known ingredients like kokum butter from the India tree, which promotes skin regeneration, borage oil, arguably the richest natural source of gamma linoleic acids, which help skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, and moringa oil, an anti-inflammatory agent. Out of dozens of products I’ve tried for the seborrheic dermatitis on the scalp, this one helps control flaking the most.
Nucifera the balm, $37
16. Rare Elements Daily Essential Masque
Finding a natural shampoo and conditioner that’s also gentle is more challenging than you might expect. Botanicals, even though they’re natural, can strip the scalp of its oils leaving hair high and dry. Not so with Rare Elements. Their shampoo is plant-based and gentle, but their essential conditioner, pictured here, is the most hydrating natural conditioner on the market. It feels like an in-salon treatment every time.
Rare Elements Daily Essential Masque, $48
17. Rahua Leave-In Treatment
Some conventional beauty products, namely silicone-based anti-frizz, are simply tough to emulate with natural ingredients. This leave-in treatment from Rahua is made with healing plant oils like rosemary, palo santo, and jojoba but doesn't feel oily. It tames frizz whether applied to dry or wet hair. The shine factor is impressive, and it prevents damage when used on wet hair before heat styling. Just don’t overuse it—start with a pea-size amount and work your way up.
Rahua Leave-In Treatment, $45
18. Captain Blankenship Mermaid Sea Salt Hair Spray
Coveting '70s surfer waves? This is just the thing. Unlike other salt sprays, this best-selling version from Captain Blankenship contains aloe vera, moisturizing essential oils (that smell incredible), and sea kelp extract. These agents work together to add moisture, hold, and shine to the hair. Pro tip: Apply this to wet locks, including the roots, and add hair oil to the ends for lustrous locks with a hint of volume.
Captain Blankenship mermaid sea salt hair spray, $24
19. Brisa Fragrance Oil
This under-the-radar fragrance is an in-house blend created by Salud Shoppe founder Alison Rojas Metcalfe. With a background in manufacturing and sourcing, she understands the importance of sourcing ethical and nontoxic ingredients, especially in fragrance. Brisa is a light, feminine, everyday oil that has beachy overtones of floral and citrus and sultry undertones of vetiver and bergamot.
Brisa Botanical Fragrance by Salud Shoppe, $49
20. Lake + Skye 11 11 Fragrance Oil
It's important for fragrance to be paraben-, phthalate- and sulfate-free: These ingredients are known endocrine disrupters often found in our favorite scents. Enter: Lake + Skye. Their 11 11 formula is a unisex blend of white ambers inspired by the airy concept and aesthetic of kundalini yoga. If wellness had a signature fragrance, this would be it.
Lake + Skye 11 11 fragrance oil, $48
21. tenoverten Nail Care Box
Most natural polishes market themselves as "5-free," but tenoverten, one of the original nontoxic nail salons and product lines, is 8-free. Formaldehyde and formaldehyde resin (known carcinogens), camphor (stains nails yellow), xylene (allergen and possible carcinogen), TPHP and phthalates (both known endocrine disruptors), ethyl tosylamide (banned in Europe because of its antibiotic properties), and toluene (made from coal tar, can cause damage to internal organs) are found in conventional nail polish but not these. This kit is a great way to overhaul your nail care basics in favor of green alternatives, but if you want to start smaller, get The Foundation and The Shield for $26.
tenoverten healthy nail care gift box, $78
22. lük beautifood Lip Nourish
If you remember Clinique’s Black Honey Almost Lipstick and its cult following, you’ll be excited about this find. Aussie-based brand lük beautifood has unknowingly created an all-natural version in their "lip nourish." Avocado oil and cocoa butter hydrate and antioxidants like vitamin C protect precious collagen. Rose lime is a universally flattering everyday pink-mauve shade, and like Almost Lipstick, the formula is sheer but buildable.
lük beautifood lip nourish in rose lime, $30
23. MAYA CHIA the Highlight of the Day
Highlight of the Day is a whisper of a highlighter. In fact, highlighter almost isn't the right name for it. It should be called "8 hours of sleep in a bottle" or "angels sang here." The gentle illumination it imparts thanks to superfood chia seed oil and pulverized mica is stunning. Use on cheekbones, collarbones, cupid's bows, and brow bones for a glowy, no-makeup vibe.
MAYA CHIA the Highlight of the Day, $42
24. Lily Lolo Pressed Mineral Blush
Don't let the compact fool you—this pressed blush is infused with nourishing oils, making it one of the most blendable cheek powders on the market. Unlike non-natural makeup, all Lily Lolo shades are universally flattering, but they stay on just as long as their conventional counterparts.
Lily Lolo pressed mineral blush, $20
25. RMS "Un" Cover-Up
The OG of natural beauty concealer still reigns because RMS knows how to get color right. I don't travel without it, and on shoot days I'll use it as a full-face foundation. It's rare that concealer is moisturizing, but this formula is like a second (smoother, brighter, more-rested) skin.
RMS Beauty "Un" Cover-Up, $36
26. Couleur Caramel Mascara
This mascara was hand-picked by the one and only Jessa Blades, the natural beauty world's best and most experienced curator. Finding a good natural mascara is like finding a needle in a haystack, but this one goes on and comes off like a dream without flaking, clumping, or wearing off in between.
Couleur Caramel Mascara, $26
27. Honest Beauty Eyebrow Filler
Brows frame the face and can make a big difference in looking "put-together," but finding a filler that doesn't come up warm is challenging even outside the naturals world. This is free of endocrine-disrupting ingredients and comes in a range of shades, but "warm brunette" pulls ashy, and the dual-ended brush helps keep those little hairs in place.
Honest Beauty eyebrow filler, $15
28. Cocofloss
Loathe flossing? This floss was made for you. With colored ribbon, modern scent options, and minimalist packaging to boot, the product is so nice you'll want to floss twice.
Cocofloss, $8
29. ELEMENT Candle in Wood 2
This is the cleanest burning candle on the market right now. A wick made of cherry wood and natural soy wax means this guy doesn't produce any soot. Who knew that was possible? As someone with asthma, I can surely say the candle has been a game-changer for my breathing *and* my home smells great. It's a win-win.
ELEMENT in Wood 2, $36
30. VOLAR Awaken Smelling Salts
Ever had an essential oil leak in your bag and stain your journal, sweater, and everything else that happened to be in there? Same. These smelling salts are blended with essential oils and are the perfect delivery mechanism and are far more practical than carrying the oils themselves. Salts have a cleansing effect, serving as a micro escape in stressful situations.
VOLAR awaken smelling salts, $34
