Highlight of the Day is a whisper of a highlighter. In fact, highlighter almost isn't the right name for it. It should be called "8 hours of sleep in a bottle" or "angels sang here." The gentle illumination it imparts thanks to superfood chia seed oil and pulverized mica is stunning. Use on cheekbones, collarbones, cupid's bows, and brow bones for a glowy, no-makeup vibe.

MAYA CHIA the Highlight of the Day, $42