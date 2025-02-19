Skip to Content
Beauty

Not A Fan Of Retinol? No Problem—3 Other Ways To Ease Wrinkles

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
February 19, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by Sergey Filimonov
February 19, 2025

While retinol is one trusted solution for countless skin concerns, fine lines included, it's not suitable for everyone.

If you've gone through loads of over-the-counter retinol products just to be met with irritation, sensitivity, and redness, know you're certainly not alone.

Luckily, there are plenty more healthy skin aging remedies out there. To come, three great options to test out if retinol isn't your thing: 

1.

Collagen supplements 

You can address wrinkles at the source by adding a collagen supplement to your routine. See, for the skin to function at its best and appear youthful, the structure of the dermal layer must be maintained, but as we age, this structure suffers because aged fibroblasts produce less collagen1

This results in signs of skin aging, like sagging and fine lines, which are usually most prominent on the face.

As your natural production slows, collagen supplementation can help restore the process

Some people assume that collagen cannot be absorbed and used by the body, but that's a total myth. Just one caveat: You have to find hydrolyzed collagen peptides to ensure proper absorption.

Not sure where to look? We've compiled a list of the best options on the market here to make it easier. 

2.

Retinol alternatives 

As for topical treatments, keep a bakuchiol serum on hand. Think of this ingredient as retinol's gentler cousin. While bakuchiol hasn't been studied as extensively as retinol, the early results are quite promising. 

In one double-blind, placebo-controlled study, "Bakuchiol and retinol both significantly decreased wrinkle surface area and hyperpigmentation, with no statistical difference between the compounds2," researchers note. 

The best part? Bakuchiol users reported less uncomfortable side effects like dryness and irritation, while the retinol users reported more facial skin scaling and stinging.

3.

Face massage 

Finally, start massaging your face if you haven't already—and for those who have experimented with this ritual on and off, consider making it a staple in your daily routine. 

There are plenty of ways to do this, plus even more tools on the market to explore. You can opt for a gua sha, face roller, or use your own two hands. To familiarize yourself with the basics, check out this guide.

The takeaway

Retinol is highly effective for easing fine lines and wrinkles, but it can be irritating for some people.

If this sounds like a familiar struggle, then consider looking to collagen supplements, bakuchiol topicals, and facial massage to encourage youthful-looking skin, sans sensitivity. And for more health aging skin care tips, take a look at this derm-approved routine

More On This Topic

3 Collagen-Boosting Treatments That Really Work, From Regenerative Aesthetic MDs
Beauty

3 Collagen-Boosting Treatments That Really Work, From Regenerative Aesthetic MDs

Alexandra Engler

Breakouts, Dryness & Accelerated Skin Aging Are All Linked To This Factor
Beauty

Breakouts, Dryness & Accelerated Skin Aging Are All Linked To This Factor

Hannah Frye

Stop Dark Spots In Their Tracks With These 5 Tried-And-Tested Tips
Beauty

Stop Dark Spots In Their Tracks With These 5 Tried-And-Tested Tips

Hannah Frye

So Many Nonstick Pans Have Forever Chemicals—This Is The Exception (& It's On Sale)
Home

So Many Nonstick Pans Have Forever Chemicals—This Is The Exception (& It's On Sale)

Carleigh Ferrante

Want Your Dog To Live Longer? Add This Longevity Booster To Their Food*
Paid Content | POP Labs

Want Your Dog To Live Longer? Add This Longevity Booster To Their Food*

Braelyn Wood

Changes In Your Skin Microbiome May Lead To Less Collagen, Research Suggests
Beauty

Changes In Your Skin Microbiome May Lead To Less Collagen, Research Suggests

Alexandra Engler

Is Dry Air Wreaking Havoc On Your Skin? This Research-Backed Hack Actually Works
Beauty

Is Dry Air Wreaking Havoc On Your Skin? This Research-Backed Hack Actually Works

Carleigh Ferrante

If You Have Sagging Skin In Your 40s, This Is Likely The Cause
Beauty

If You Have Sagging Skin In Your 40s, This Is Likely The Cause

Alexandra Engler

Here's How To Finally Banish Dark Circles—Nope, Not Sleep
Beauty

Here's How To Finally Banish Dark Circles—Nope, Not Sleep

Hannah Frye

