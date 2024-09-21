Skip to Content
Beauty

3 Ways To Brighten Melasma & Dark Spots, From A Top Derm

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
September 21, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by Sophia Hsin / Stocksy
September 21, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Every beauty professional has their nonnegotiable steps. In our series Like a Pro, we tap experts for the top three techniques they absolutely swear by. Here, you'll hear from a variety of industry insiders on the fail-safe tricks they always keep in their back pockets. We're all about simplifying your beauty regimen wherever you can, and sometimes the best routines are as easy as 1, 2, 3.

Melasma patches often pop up due to hormonal shifts in the body, such as pregnancy or menopause. While you can't fully control your hormones, you can certainly support your skin topically to encourage subtler dark spots or even eliminate them completely. 

Below, three essential steps for tending to melasma patches, straight from board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D.:

1.

Never skip SPF

"Sun protection is the most important thing you can do to prevent sun-related dark spots like lentigines and melasma," King says. (Lentigines is a fancy word for "freckles," FYI.) She adds that both sun protection and being mindful about sun exposure are critical.

Does this mean you should never spend time in the sun? Not at all. Instead, "That means broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher on an everyday basis, combined with other sun-smart behaviors like avoiding peak UV hours, seeking shade, and wearing protective clothing, a broad-brimmed hat, and UV-shielding sunglasses," she says. 

Her sunscreen pick: Brush on Block's Sheer Genius Mineral Sunscreen + Moisture SPF 50. "[It's an] all-mineral non-nano formulation that also moisturizes and supports the skin barrier. It goes on sheer, [and it's] easy to wear alone or under makeup," she notes.

2.

Use strategic topicals

Next, you should be using topical serums and moisturizers that strategically target dark spots. Below, a few ingredients to look for in your next skin care purchase: 

  • Arbutin: "A glycosylated form of hydroquinone that is extracted from the bearberry plant. Applied topically, it inhibits an enzyme called tyrosinase, which is needed to produce melanin, and thus prevents the formation of melanin," King explains.
  • Kojic acid: A chemical produced from some forms of fungi, kojic acid is another option. "It is used as a skin-lightening ingredient for hyperpigmented skin conditions such as melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation," King says. "It works by blocking tyrosine from forming, which then prevents melanin production."
  • Tranexamic acid: "Studies have shown that tranexamic acid slows melanin synthesis by inhibiting the plasminogen/plasmin pathway1," King says. "Doing so blocks interactions between melanocytes and keratinocytes. Consequently, using either oral2 or topical tranexamic acid can decrease melasma-associated skin pigmentation."
  • Niacinamide: "Some studies have found that niacinamidemay help reduce the appearance of age spots3 and other forms of skin discoloration," she notes. What's more, niacinamide is a potent antioxidant that helps to brighten your overall complexion, reduce redness, and strengthen the skin barrier.
3.

Exfoliate gently

Once you have your brightening topicals in your skin care routine, it's time to think about exfoliation. Those with melasma or dark spots can certainly benefit from regular exfoliation, but you'll want to approach it in a way that's tailored for sensitive skin

Look for toners and serums with gentle alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) or enzyme exfoliants. This way, you avoid going overboard with harsh exfoliants and irritating your skin barrier. See, when this skin function becomes compromised, you're more susceptible to sun damage (even if you're wearing SPF), and this may only result in more discoloration.

The takeaway

If you're trying to brighten your melasma patches, remember to be diligent with your sun care, use brightening ingredients, and gently exfoliate your skin regularly. Curious about why dark spots show up in the first place? Check out this guide.

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

