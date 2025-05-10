3 Underrated Tips To Balance Your Hormones, From An OB/GYN 

"For women listening out there, you have to carve out parts of your day to nurture your mental health, your parasympathetic nervous system," Seeman says. For example, she dedicates a few moments of her day to breathwork: "I'm such a huge fan of it, and I teach patients this in my own clinic all the time," she adds. "You can do it absolutely anywhere. You can do it in your car, you can go in a bathroom stall… Incorporating that into your daily rituals can make you just more resilient."