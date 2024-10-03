Skip to Content
Beauty

3 Types Of People Who Can Benefit From Ceramide Supplements

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
October 03, 2024
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women's health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women's health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Of all the skin care supplements out there, ceramides are often left out of the conversation. Buzzy ingredients like hyaluronic acid and collagen can certainly work wonders for plump, firm skin from the inside out, but some people may benefit from a dose of ceramides as well. 

How can you tell if this ingredient should be on your must-have list? If the following skin situations resonate with you, then you might want to give them a try. 

1.

You have dry skin or eczema

Are ceramide supplements a cure for eczema? No. However, they can be helpful to encourage more hydrated skin from within. See, everyone has ceramides naturally, but not everyone has the same amount. 

And without ceramides, your skin barrier will become compromised. "Skin with inadequate skin barrier functions like eczema and atopic dermatitis have low levels of ceramides in the skin," clean cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Consultants Krupa Koestline tells mbg.

Hence, why it’s so important for those with eczema to consume more ceramides, partly making up for the lack they already have. That being said, eczema is a complex skin condition, so it’s still best to consult with your dermatologist about the best strategy for your unique skin. 

2.

You want to support aging skin

Like collagen, your ceramide production begins to slow down with age1, which is one reason why you may experience more dryness and lack of bounce as the years go on. So if you tailor your skin care routine to benefit aging skin, consider adding ceramide supplements to the lineup. 

Not only will this help with internal skin hydration, but it can even have a visible impact on the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

In clinical studies, ingested phytoceramides (more specifically Ceramosides), were shown to reduce wrinkles after only 15 days, with even greater benefits after eight weeks.2

3.

You want smoother skin

When you support skin hydration and elasticity via ceramides, you'll likely see smoother, more evenly textured skin as a result. Especially if you already practice regular exfoliation and use retinol (or gentle retinol alternatives, like bakuchiol) this ingredient will be the cherry on top for your softest skin yet. 

While you’re at it, you may even add a ceramide cream to your topical routine. Think of it like approaching skin hydration from the inside and the outside. 

Ready to add a ceramide supplement to your daily routine? Start here with a curated list of the 13 best beauty supplements on the market right now.  

The takeaway

While anyone can benefit from adding more ceramides to their routine, those with dry skin, aging skin, and those who crave a smoother skin texture will especially benefit from this skin barrier-supporting ingredient. Want to learn more about ceramides and how they affect the skin? Here’s a full breakdown

More On This Topic

