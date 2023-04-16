Are ceramide supplements a cure for eczema? No. However, they can be helpful to encourage more hydrated skin from within. See, everyone has ceramides naturally, but not everyone has the same amount.

And without ceramides, your skin barrier will become compromised. "Skin with inadequate skin barrier functions like eczema and atopic dermatitis have low levels of ceramides in the skin," clean cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Consultants Krupa Koestline tells mbg.

Hence, why it’s so important for those with eczema to consume more ceramides, partly making up for the lack they already have. That being said, eczema is a complex skin condition, so it’s still best to consult with your dermatologist about the best strategy for your unique skin.