3 Types Of People Who Can Benefit From Ceramide Supplements
Of all the skin care supplements out there, ceramides are often left out of the conversation. Buzzy ingredients like hyaluronic acid and collagen can certainly work wonders for plump, firm skin from the inside out, but some people may benefit from a dose of ceramides as well.
How can you tell if this ingredient should be on your must-have list? If the following skin situations resonate with you, then you might want to give them a try.
You have dry skin or eczema
Are ceramide supplements a cure for eczema? No. However, they can be helpful to encourage more hydrated skin from within. See, everyone has ceramides naturally, but not everyone has the same amount.
And without ceramides, your skin barrier will become compromised. "Skin with inadequate skin barrier functions like eczema and atopic dermatitis have low levels of ceramides in the skin," clean cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Consultants Krupa Koestline tells mbg.
Hence, why it’s so important for those with eczema to consume more ceramides, partly making up for the lack they already have. That being said, eczema is a complex skin condition, so it’s still best to consult with your dermatologist about the best strategy for your unique skin.
You want to support aging skin
Like collagen, your ceramide production begins to slow down with age1, which is one reason why you may experience more dryness and lack of bounce as the years go on. So if you tailor your skin care routine to benefit aging skin, consider adding ceramide supplements to the lineup.
Not only will this help with internal skin hydration, but it can even have a visible impact on the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
In clinical studies, ingested phytoceramides (more specifically Ceramosides), were shown to reduce wrinkles after only 15 days, with even greater benefits after eight weeks.2
You want smoother skin
When you support skin hydration and elasticity via ceramides, you'll likely see smoother, more evenly textured skin as a result. Especially if you already practice regular exfoliation and use retinol (or gentle retinol alternatives, like bakuchiol) this ingredient will be the cherry on top for your softest skin yet.
While you’re at it, you may even add a ceramide cream to your topical routine. Think of it like approaching skin hydration from the inside and the outside.
The takeaway
While anyone can benefit from adding more ceramides to their routine, those with dry skin, aging skin, and those who crave a smoother skin texture will especially benefit from this skin barrier-supporting ingredient. Want to learn more about ceramides and how they affect the skin? Here’s a full breakdown.
