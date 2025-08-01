We're certainly not going to tell you to stop smiling or say you can only sleep on your back, but you can take note of how you are resting your face when not actively engaging. "Of course live your life to the fullest, but if you are at home, resting the muscles on your face helps, especially when throughout the day the mouth is in constant motion," says aesthetic registered nurse Neethi Masur, R.N., at SKINNEY MedSpa, about smile lines.