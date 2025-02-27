If you've never heard of titanium dioxide, it can be found in everything from salad dressings to coffee creamers1 , and yes, in candy like chocolate and Skittles. As gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, tells mbg, titanium dioxide is really the ingredient to watch out for in candy—as it has been linked2 to damage to the microbiome and the gut barrier and is even associated with inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer.