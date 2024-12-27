3 Things That Are Spiking Your Toxic Load & How To Protect Your Liver

How to decrease exposure: While most people don't have to give up alcohol entirely, it's important to be mindful of your consumption. Each time you do drink, try sticking to just one beverage that day. After enjoying your drink of choice for the evening (or skipping it altogether), consider switching over to a mocktail, a seltzer water with lime, or a tasty alcohol alternative. For those wanting to significantly lower their alcohol intake, you can always partake in Dry January.