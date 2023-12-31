As we learn more about the ways alcohol affects the body, sober curiosity only continues to grow. Which means many people are stepping into their first days of "Dry January" this week—and for good reason. In a 2016 study from Health Psychology, individuals who participated in Dry January1 reported sleeping better, saving money, losing weight, having more energy, and even being able to concentrate better. A 2018 study added improvements in insulin resistance, blood pressure, and cancer-related growth factors to the list. And even though the practice is temporary, many participants report still drinking less than before six months later.