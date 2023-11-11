A new study published in The Journal of Nutrition states that alcohol consumption was associated with changes in the diversity and composition of the subgingival microbiome—meaning boozy beverages directly affect your oral microbiome.

By analyzing a combination of self-reported alcohol consumption and subgingival (below the gum line) plaque samples, researchers found that out of the 1,179 postmenopausal women included in the study, those who drank more than seven alcoholic drinks each week had the most significant changes to their oral microbiome.

“The harmful bacteria promoted by excessive alcohol intake can cause inflammation and damage to the gums, leading to gum disease,” dentist Daniel Rubinshtein, DDS says of this finding.

He continues, “Excessive alcohol consumption can also lead to dry mouth (a lack of saliva) and creates an environment for the bad bacteria to thrive,” which may contribute to bad breath and increased gum sensitivity.

More research is needed to confirm these findings in other populations and pinpoint the long-term impacts of these changes in the oral microbiome. However, these aren’t the only concerns when it comes to alcohol and oral care–the effects go beyond just gum health.

“The acids found in alcoholic beverages, particularly sugary mixed drinks or those high in citrus, can erode the tooth enamel over time and cause them to turn gray or even translucent in color,” Rubinshtein explains.

What’s more, chronic and excessive alcohol consumption, especially when combined with other risk factors like smoking, can increase the risk of developing oral cancer, he states.