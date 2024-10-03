Don't Make This Mistake When Burning A New Candle For The First Time

Cartter Stout, the creative manager at Paddywax, adds that a good rule of thumb is that you should burn your candle for one hour per inch of diameter. If your candle is 3 inches across, for example, you'll want to leave it burning for around three hours that first time. (Shy away from single-wick candles that are more than 4 inches in diameter, as you don't want to leave a candle burning for more than four hours at a time.)