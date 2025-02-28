Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

This 3-Step Body Care Boot Camp Will Save Your Scaly Skin 

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
February 28, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
someone applying body oil
Image by Asya Molochkova / Stocksy
February 28, 2025

Most of us don't treat our body skin quite as well as our facial skin. To be fair, there is way more surface area, so it's not exactly easy to layer a retinol or vitamin C serum on your entire body or commit to a daily full-body gua sha ritual.

Still, this means you may have never expected your body skin to look as dewy and supple as your facial skin—but that doesn't mean it's impossible. 

To come, three quick ways to support dewy body skin, so your chest, arms, and legs can appear just as glowy as your face: 

1.

Dry brush

The first tip is a personal favorite: dry brushing. This quick and easy daily ritual can encourage smoother, brighter skin via gentle physical exfoliation. Plus, while the dry brush sloughs off dead skin cells, you're simultaneously encouraging lymphatic drainage throughout the body (and healthy circulation often results in glowing skin). 

Experts recommend dry brushing your whole body before you hop in the shower. Use long strokes, always moving toward your heart for optimal drainage. You can check out our full guide here for a step-by-step tutorial.

2.

Take collagen supplements

What's one thing your face and body skin have in common? They're both made up of collagen.

So while collagen supplements are often marketed toward improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on the face, they support tighter, more hydrated skin all around

How so? The research shows that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density1.

See, hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to help promote the body's natural production of collagen2 and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.

When looking for a quality collagen supplement, try to find a blend with other important additions like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, which can further hydrate and brighten the skin. Here's a curated list of nine top picks from a nutrition Ph.D., if you're on the hunt. 

3.

Moisturize twice a day

People that have dewy, radiant facial skin often follow at least one basic rule: Moisturize twice a day (ideally with SPF in the morning). While it may seem like a lot of work to slather your body in lotion twice daily, it will make a significant difference in the look and feel of your skin. 

The catch? You'll have to find a body lotion or body cream you absolutely love. For a smooth application, look for rich plant butters like mango seed butter, shea butter, and slippery botanical oils like coconut oil, vitamin E, and squalane

The takeaway

If you treat your body skin just as well as your face, you'll see the dewy results soon enough.

Try dry brushing, add a collagen supplement to your routine, and moisturize morning and evening to secure plump, smooth skin all over. Not sure if a body cream or body lotion is better for your skin? Here's how to know.

More On This Topic

Experts Say Everyone Should Use This Tool For Younger-Looking Skin (+ Save 20%)
Beauty

Experts Say Everyone Should Use This Tool For Younger-Looking Skin (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante

I Never Expected This Soap-Free Cleansing Bar To Make My Skin So Smooth & Plump
Beauty

I Never Expected This Soap-Free Cleansing Bar To Make My Skin So Smooth & Plump

Carleigh Ferrante

This 12-Minute Treatment Sparked New Growth Along My Hairline & Scalp In Just 6 Weeks
Beauty

This 12-Minute Treatment Sparked New Growth Along My Hairline & Scalp In Just 6 Weeks

Carleigh Ferrante

This Treatment Gives Me Smooth-As-Silk Skin On My Entire Body (Bumpy Elbows & All)
Beauty

This Treatment Gives Me Smooth-As-Silk Skin On My Entire Body (Bumpy Elbows & All)

Carleigh Ferrante

The Surprising, Sneaky Reason You Might Have A Hard Time Falling Asleep
Beauty

The Surprising, Sneaky Reason You Might Have A Hard Time Falling Asleep

Jamie Schneider

How To Tell If Fine Lines Are Permanent Or A Sign Of Dehydration
Beauty

How To Tell If Fine Lines Are Permanent Or A Sign Of Dehydration

Alexandra Engler

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days
Paid Content | Toyota

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days

Braelyn Wood

3 Daily Habits That Slow Down The Formation Of Wrinkles Naturally
Beauty

3 Daily Habits That Slow Down The Formation Of Wrinkles Naturally

Hannah Frye

3 Ways To Ease Coffee Jitters Without Giving Up Your Daily Cup
Beauty

3 Ways To Ease Coffee Jitters Without Giving Up Your Daily Cup

Hannah Frye

Experts Say Everyone Should Use This Tool For Younger-Looking Skin (+ Save 20%)
Beauty

Experts Say Everyone Should Use This Tool For Younger-Looking Skin (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante

I Never Expected This Soap-Free Cleansing Bar To Make My Skin So Smooth & Plump
Beauty

I Never Expected This Soap-Free Cleansing Bar To Make My Skin So Smooth & Plump

Carleigh Ferrante

This 12-Minute Treatment Sparked New Growth Along My Hairline & Scalp In Just 6 Weeks
Beauty

This 12-Minute Treatment Sparked New Growth Along My Hairline & Scalp In Just 6 Weeks

Carleigh Ferrante

This Treatment Gives Me Smooth-As-Silk Skin On My Entire Body (Bumpy Elbows & All)
Beauty

This Treatment Gives Me Smooth-As-Silk Skin On My Entire Body (Bumpy Elbows & All)

Carleigh Ferrante

The Surprising, Sneaky Reason You Might Have A Hard Time Falling Asleep
Beauty

The Surprising, Sneaky Reason You Might Have A Hard Time Falling Asleep

Jamie Schneider

How To Tell If Fine Lines Are Permanent Or A Sign Of Dehydration
Beauty

How To Tell If Fine Lines Are Permanent Or A Sign Of Dehydration

Alexandra Engler

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days
Paid Content | Toyota

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days

Braelyn Wood

3 Daily Habits That Slow Down The Formation Of Wrinkles Naturally
Beauty

3 Daily Habits That Slow Down The Formation Of Wrinkles Naturally

Hannah Frye

3 Ways To Ease Coffee Jitters Without Giving Up Your Daily Cup
Beauty

3 Ways To Ease Coffee Jitters Without Giving Up Your Daily Cup

Hannah Frye

Experts Say Everyone Should Use This Tool For Younger-Looking Skin (+ Save 20%)
Beauty

Experts Say Everyone Should Use This Tool For Younger-Looking Skin (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante

I Never Expected This Soap-Free Cleansing Bar To Make My Skin So Smooth & Plump
Beauty

I Never Expected This Soap-Free Cleansing Bar To Make My Skin So Smooth & Plump

Carleigh Ferrante

This 12-Minute Treatment Sparked New Growth Along My Hairline & Scalp In Just 6 Weeks
Beauty

This 12-Minute Treatment Sparked New Growth Along My Hairline & Scalp In Just 6 Weeks

Carleigh Ferrante

This Treatment Gives Me Smooth-As-Silk Skin On My Entire Body (Bumpy Elbows & All)
Beauty

This Treatment Gives Me Smooth-As-Silk Skin On My Entire Body (Bumpy Elbows & All)

Carleigh Ferrante

The Surprising, Sneaky Reason You Might Have A Hard Time Falling Asleep
Beauty

The Surprising, Sneaky Reason You Might Have A Hard Time Falling Asleep

Jamie Schneider

How To Tell If Fine Lines Are Permanent Or A Sign Of Dehydration
Beauty

How To Tell If Fine Lines Are Permanent Or A Sign Of Dehydration

Alexandra Engler

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days
Paid Content | Toyota

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days

Braelyn Wood

3 Daily Habits That Slow Down The Formation Of Wrinkles Naturally
Beauty

3 Daily Habits That Slow Down The Formation Of Wrinkles Naturally

Hannah Frye

3 Ways To Ease Coffee Jitters Without Giving Up Your Daily Cup
Beauty

3 Ways To Ease Coffee Jitters Without Giving Up Your Daily Cup

Hannah Frye

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)
Beauty

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)

Hannah Frye

Experts Say Everyone Should Use This Tool For Younger-Looking Skin (+ Save 20%)
Beauty

Experts Say Everyone Should Use This Tool For Younger-Looking Skin (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante

I Never Expected This Soap-Free Cleansing Bar To Make My Skin So Smooth & Plump
Beauty

I Never Expected This Soap-Free Cleansing Bar To Make My Skin So Smooth & Plump

Carleigh Ferrante

This 12-Minute Treatment Sparked New Growth Along My Hairline & Scalp In Just 6 Weeks
Beauty

This 12-Minute Treatment Sparked New Growth Along My Hairline & Scalp In Just 6 Weeks

Carleigh Ferrante

This Treatment Gives Me Smooth-As-Silk Skin On My Entire Body (Bumpy Elbows & All)
Beauty

This Treatment Gives Me Smooth-As-Silk Skin On My Entire Body (Bumpy Elbows & All)

Carleigh Ferrante

The Surprising, Sneaky Reason You Might Have A Hard Time Falling Asleep
Beauty

The Surprising, Sneaky Reason You Might Have A Hard Time Falling Asleep

Jamie Schneider

How To Tell If Fine Lines Are Permanent Or A Sign Of Dehydration
Beauty

How To Tell If Fine Lines Are Permanent Or A Sign Of Dehydration

Alexandra Engler

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days
Paid Content | Toyota

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days

Braelyn Wood

3 Daily Habits That Slow Down The Formation Of Wrinkles Naturally
Beauty

3 Daily Habits That Slow Down The Formation Of Wrinkles Naturally

Hannah Frye

3 Ways To Ease Coffee Jitters Without Giving Up Your Daily Cup
Beauty

3 Ways To Ease Coffee Jitters Without Giving Up Your Daily Cup

Hannah Frye

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)
Beauty

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.