Most of us don’t treat our body skin quite as well as our facial skin. To be fair, there is way more surface area, so it’s not exactly easy to layer a retinol or vitamin C serum on your entire body or commit to a daily full-body gua sha ritual. Still, this means you may have never expected your body skin to look as dewy and supple as your facial skin—but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

To come, three quick ways to support dewy body skin, so your chest, arms, and legs can appear just as glowy as your face.