Next, we have collagen supplements. You may raise a brow and recite the common notion that "collagen can’t be absorbed by the body," but let the research speak for itself.

First thing's first: Look for hydrolyzed collagen peptides—this form is important. This type of collagen is fully broken down into digestible, short chains of amino acid chains, aka peptides.

In terms of skin benefits, the research shows that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density.* How? Well hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to help promote the body's natural production of collagen and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.*

There’s plenty more to learn about these peptides (including their full-body benefits) so check out our collagen guide here if you want to dive in. Then when you're ready to shop, feel free to browse our favorite formulas.