Integrative Health

The 3 Products A Sleep Specialist Uses To Snooze Through The Entire Night

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe
May 14, 2024
mbg Contributor
Emma Loewe is the former Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen. She is the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us" and the co-author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care." Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,500 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes.
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

What do you rely on to drift off to sleep at night? Perhaps it's a beloved sleep mask or a trusted supplement that works night after night.*

These items send a signal that it's time for bed, and they can go a long way in helping us wind down from the day.

Everyone has a trusty nighttime tool of their own—including doctors and sleep experts. Shoshana Ungerleider, M.D., a board-certified internal medicine physician at Crossover Health, is one who recently let mbg in on her must-haves.

"Since medical school, I have slept with earplugs and blackout curtains, and I make sure my room is 68 degrees Fahrenheit or cooler," the host of TED Health explained.

By keeping her bedroom cool, dark, and quiet, Ungerleider says that these tools go a long way in promoting high-quality, deep sleep.

Here, your guide on the importance of each one and how to incorporate them into a snooze routine that's fit for an expert.

1.

Earplugs

Earplugs are a game-changing product for tuning out noises that disrupt your slumber. Seeing as the majority of repair and restoration happens during the later stages of sleep (stages 3 and 4), it's important to minimize your exposure to anything that can jolt you out of stages—including street traffic or a loud AC.

These foam earplugs from veteran brand Mack's are designed to stay in your ears all night, but if you can't quite get the hang of using them, a sound machine that masks distracting noises would also work. (Just be sure to put it on a pink noise setting, as experts agree that white noise actually isn't the best sound range for sleep.)

Mack's Safe Sound Ultra-Soft Foam Earplugs ($15)

Mack's Ultra Soft Earplugs
Image by Amazon
2.

Blackout curtains

Just like sound can jolt you awake, light can also disrupt your slumber. Sleeping in a dark bedroom is super important for regulating the circadian rhythm—the internal clock that dictates our sleep-wake cycle and works best when exposed to bright light during the day and pitch-black at night (hence why many people find it easy to sleep when camping under the stars).

Light exposure can still throw off sleep even when our lids are closed1, making blackout curtains another smart choice for the restful bedroom.

Unlike many of the bestselling picks on Amazon, these West Elm ones are made in a Crafted Fair Trade Certified facility that meets safe working standards. They're also on major sale right now, but if you don't feel like shelling out, here are a few other low-cost ways to make your bedroom darker.

West Elm Blackout Curtain ($78, set of 2)

West Elm blackout curtians in blue on window
Image by West Elm
3.

A fan or cooling device

The final requirement on Ungerleider's list is a bedroom cooling device. As she mentions, you'll want to aim to keep your sleep environment at a frosty 68 degrees Fahrenheit or less, as this facilitates a drop in core temperature that helps prepare the body for bed.

Not only will this Dyson fan get the temperature just right; its built-in air purifier will ensure that your bedroom air is free of potential irritants.

Pro tip: As your room is cooling down, take a hot shower. It'll get your blood flowing away from your body's core, leading to that temperature dip that'll help you fall asleep fast.

Dyson Pure Cool™ TP01 purifying fan ($430)

best air purifier for smoke Dyson TP01 Pure Cool
Image by Dyson

The takeaway

When you're looking to create a bedroom environment that's ideal for sleep, cool, dark, and quiet are the words you'll want to remember.

Consider taking a cue from a specialist and snagging earplugs, blackout curtains, and a fan or two to set yourself up for deep and uninterrupted rest.

This Organ Plays A Crucial Role In The Body; Here's How To Cleanse It
Integrative Health

This Organ Plays A Crucial Role In The Body; Here's How To Cleanse It

Julia Guerra

Women Are Having Mental Health Breakthroughs With Online Therapy — Here's Why
Paid Content | Betterhelp

Women Are Having Mental Health Breakthroughs With Online Therapy — Here's Why

Devon Barrow

Which Functional Mushroom Should You Use For What? Your Adaptogenic Guide To Fungi
Paid Content | Gaia Herbs

Which Functional Mushroom Should You Use For What? Your Adaptogenic Guide To Fungi

Devon Barrow

Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink
Integrative Health

Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

What's The Hype Of Cold Plunging? Here Are The 5 Top Health Benefits
Integrative Health

What's The Hype Of Cold Plunging? Here Are The 5 Top Health Benefits

Julia Guerra

PSA: These Foods Can Increase Your Risk Of Vaginal Infections
Women's Health

PSA: These Foods Can Increase Your Risk Of Vaginal Infections

Taneia Surles, MPH

This Gave Me Osteoporosis At 32 & Here's What I Wish People Knew
Integrative Health

This Gave Me Osteoporosis At 32 & Here's What I Wish People Knew

AmiCietta Duche Clarke

New Study Shows This Vitamin May Lower Your Risk Of Alzheimer’s By 17%
Integrative Health

New Study Shows This Vitamin May Lower Your Risk Of Alzheimer’s By 17%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Research Shows That Time-Restricted Eating Can Help You Sleep Through The Night
Integrative Health

Research Shows That Time-Restricted Eating Can Help You Sleep Through The Night

Emma Loewe

