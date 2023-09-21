3 Oils To Use On Your Scalp For Hydration & Hair Growth, From A Trichologist
Even with all of the new high-tech tools and products on the market, the best beauty secrets are often ones that have been around for ages. Personally, I’d add hair oiling to that list.
It’s true: Simply applying and massaging natural oils to your scalp has a host of benefits, including encouraging hair growth. Still, what oil you use will make all the difference. Below, find three options to consider from trichologist Isfahan Chambers-Harris, Ph.D., founder of scalp-first hair care brand Alodia
For oily scalps: Jojoba oil
Some (namely those with oil-prone scalps) tend to have an immediate fear when using hair oil: If your hair already gets greasy fast, wouldn’t more oil make it worse? But the reason many scalps overproduce oil is because they’re actually dried out. When the skin gets stripped of essential moisture, it feels the need to make more moisture on its own, and thus have greasy roots.
Luckily, jojoba oil is super hydrating without leaving behind residue. “Jojoba oil is one of my favorites, because it's similar in composition to the natural oils produced by the scalp, making it an excellent choice for scalp hydration," Chambers says. "It can help balance the scalp's oil production, preventing both dryness and excessive oiliness."
For hair growth: Pumpkin seed oil
“Pumpkin seed oil is a good source of essential nutrients, including vitamins (such as vitamin E and K) and minerals (such as zinc and iron). These nutrients are important for maintaining a healthy scalp and promoting hair growth,” Chambers explains.
“Although the scientific research is ongoing, some anecdotal evidence and preliminary studies1 suggest that pumpkin seed oil may have positive effects on hair health. One of the potential mechanisms that pumpkin seed oil may support hair growth is by inhibiting the conversion of testosterone to dihydrotestosterone (DHT) in the scalp. DHT is known to be associated with hair loss, particularly in cases of androgenetic alopecia (male and female pattern baldness),” she adds.
While pumpkin seed oil won’t address internal hormonal imbalances, it can be one part of a larger scalp care routine to support hair and skin health in the process. Plus, the act of massaging the scalp has been shown to increase stimulation and encourage hair growth and thickness2.
Rosemary oil has also been shown to improve hair growth3 when applied to the scalp, so consider mixing the two for even more growth power.
For super-dry hair: Avocado oil
Avocado oil is rich in nutrients and fatty acids, which is why it makes a wonderful beauty oil (and doubles as a healthy cooking staple, too).
“Avocado oil contains vitamins A, D, and E, as well as essential fatty acids, including omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients can nourish the hair follicles, strengthen hair strands, and promote overall hair health,” Chambers says. All hair types can benefit from avocado, but the oil straight from the bottle is particularly beneficial for those with dry or damaged hair.
The takeaway
To reap the best results from hair oiling, you’ll want to be mindful of which oil you use. For oily strands, keep jojoba on-hand to hydrate without overdoing it on the grease. For anyone looking to boost hair growth, consider pumpkin seed oil or rosemary oil. For dry and damaged strands, consider avocado oil a worthy option. Not sure how to oil your hair once you have your selection? Here’s a full guide.
