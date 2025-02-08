3 Habits You Need To Start Doing Immediately To Increase Your Metabolism*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.

Metabolism refers to the processes your body undergoes to turn what you eat and drink into energy you store or use. If you’re having trouble balancing blood sugar, lowering cholesterol , gaining muscle, or losing fat, then your metabolism could use more support.

While recalibrating your metabolism can take time (for example, health fat loss is often considered no more than one pound a week, and it can take 3 months to start to see changes in cholesterol levels), some metabolism-supporting habits start working on day one. And their impact only increases over time.

But protein also targets a more underrated part of your metabolism: The thermic effect of food 2 . This refers to the energy (aka calories) the body uses to digest food and get it ready for use or storage. Protein has a high thermic effect (about 20-30%), so the body spends significantly more energy digesting, absorbing, and metabolizing protein after a meal compared to carbs or fats.

Increasing sources of lean proteins ( like these ), reducing refined carbs (like white bread and pasta, sugary cereals, crackers, chips, and sweetened beverages), and limiting excess fat (like fried foods) can improve blood sugar and calorie burn almost immediately. And following this eating pattern results in even more profound effects.

Strength training is the most effective way to increase muscle mass—a key way of improving your body composition. Muscle tissue is more metabolically active than fat tissue, which means the more muscle you have, the more calories you burn throughout the day.

First is something called post-exercise oxygen consumption 4 . After a weightlifting session (which naturally puts some stress and pressure on your muscles), the body enters a state of recovery. This increases the rate of oxygen intake to replenish what was lost in the bloodstream and muscles during workouts.

While improving your metabolic health is highly dependent on habit consistency over time, it can be more motivating to start a habit when you know what the immediate payoffs are. When it comes to boosting your metabolism, eating more protein, taking a high-quality supplement , and strengthening help you out in the short- and long-term.*

† weekly transformations assume daily use and are evidence-based estimates rooted in clinical science at the ingredient level. Individual results may vary. Lifestyle and nutritional strategies or interventions (such as metabolism+) to support healthy body composition (including a healthy weight and level of adiposity, as well as muscle strength and bone density) over the long term are most effective when combined with daily energy balancing efforts via healthful nutrition and regular physical activity, along with other personalized lifestyle practices. * Capsimax, an active ingredient in metabolism+, contains capsaicinoids from chili peppers. In some individuals, chili peppers may cause short-term gastrointestinal irritation and discomfort. To reduce the chance of GI irritation and discomfort, consume metabolism+ with food and a full glass of water and do not exceed two capsules per day. If you experience any gastrointestinal discomfort, please stop use immediately.