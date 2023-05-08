Everyone is going to get wrinkles at some point. While injectables, filler, and plastic surgery can mask physical skin aging to some degree, they’re not necessarily helping your skin age better or healthier. Of course, you should feel free to indulge in whatever skin care practices make you feel most comfortable, but you should also know that those treatments only tackle the aesthetics.

Luckily, there are some natural ways to actually slow down the formation of wrinkles and contribute to healthier skin overall. Below, find a few methods.