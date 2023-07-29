3 Easy Food Prep Items For Daily Skin Support, From A Dietician
If you walk into an organic market, you’re sure to find a few products with advertised skin health benefits. Maybe it’s a ginger shot, maybe it’s collagen water, or maybe it’s broth. No matter what item you choose, there's a good chance it's going to be a bit pricey, as many pre-made wellness goodies tend to be.
But that doesn’t mean you can't replicate them at home. In fact, there’s a lengthy list of items you can prep for the week, should you want to support your complexion from within in a budget-friendly manner. To come, a registered dietitian shares three options to try.
An electrolyte & collagen beverage
“Hydration is one of the most important but often overlooked factors behind a dewy, radiant complexion,” registered dietitian Sarah Olszewski MS, RDN, CDN, tells mindbodygreen.
“Dehydration restricts water flow from the cells to the skin, while proper cellular hydration improves skin elasticity, causing skin to look plumper, show less cracks or wrinkles, and reduce the appearance of blemishes or irritation,” she adds—which is reason enough to prioritize water intake every day.
One easy way to boost hydration on the go is by keeping electrolyte powders in your bag. Olszewski recommends Cure’s Hydrating Electrolyte Mixes, which contain electrolytes like sodium and magnesium to promote optimal hydration and maintain fluid balance.
She suggests keeping an eye out for powers free from added sugar or artificial sweeteners and mixing them into a cup or two of water.
If you want to double down on skin benefits, consider pairing an electrolyte supplement with a scoop of collagen powder for the ultimate hydration and firming duo—here are a few of our favorite options for the collagen addition.
An antioxidant-rich snack
Next, a fruit salad for brighter skin. “A great snack option to boost skin health would be a fruit salad containing equal ratios of strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, mango, cantaloupe, and watermelon,” Olszewski says.
She notes that all of these fruits are high in vitamin C, polyphenols, and beta-carotene, which she describes as “three skin superfoods that help to brighten, hydrate, even skin tone, prevent wrinkles, and more.”
If you want to spice up your fruit salad, feel free to add some chopped fresh mint.
A vegetable medley base
Making a nutrient-dense salad or warm rice bowl can be time-consuming, mainly because of the many items to chop. However, if you prep that part beforehand, then you can toss those veggies on any salad or bowl you like throughout the week.
For skin health, you’ll want to use a combination of greens, colorful vegetables, and omega-3s. Below, find Olszewski’s must-haves:
- Mixed greens
- Shredded carrots
- Cherry tomatoes
- Avocado
- Walnuts
- Olive oil
This mix goes perfectly with any protein base, be it animal protein, like chicken or fish, or plant-based protein, like tofu or tempeh. You can add a drizzle of whatever sauce you like to make it more flavorful.
This recipe may seem simple, but sometimes simple foods are the best for skin health. This specific combination is particularly rich in lycopene, which can help brighten the skin and even assist in preventing UV damage1—but still, don’t forget your SPF.
After all, eating for skin health is never really all that different from prioritizing your overall health. Your skin is an organ (your largest one!) and while it may have aesthetic means, it deserves the same love and care as the rest of your organs—and that starts with good nutrition.
The takeaway
Pre-made skin foods can be pricey, but there are plenty of easy options to make yourself that can save you time and money. Prioritize hydration via electrolyte powders with collagen boosters, keep a fruit salad in the fridge for a sweet snack, and make a base of chopped fresh vegetables to have with your choice of protein throughout the week. For more skin-loving foods, check out this expert’s list.
