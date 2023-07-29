What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

“Dehydration restricts water flow from the cells to the skin, while proper cellular hydration improves skin elasticity, causing skin to look plumper, show less cracks or wrinkles, and reduce the appearance of blemishes or irritation,” she adds—which is reason enough to prioritize water intake every day.

One easy way to boost hydration on the go is by keeping electrolyte powders in your bag. Olszewski recommends Cure’s Hydrating Electrolyte Mixes, which contain electrolytes like sodium and magnesium to promote optimal hydration and maintain fluid balance.

She suggests keeping an eye out for powers free from added sugar or artificial sweeteners and mixing them into a cup or two of water.

If you want to double down on skin benefits, consider pairing an electrolyte supplement with a scoop of collagen powder for the ultimate hydration and firming duo—here are a few of our favorite options for the collagen addition.