If you already toss a scoop of collagen powder into your coffee, then good on you! However, we do realize that life happens, schedules get hectic, and sometimes you forget to swirl in your daily supplement.

Not to fret: You can take collagen any time of the day. “Collagen supplements seem to work equally well when taken at bedtime or in the morning,” James Galligan, Ph.D., a professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, previously shared with mbg.

The most important thing is to take it daily to enhance your body's own collagen production4 , support skin elasticity5 , and make fine lines appear smaller—as for the time of day, well, that’s totally up to you. If you’d like to whip up a skin-plumping nightcap, simply warm up your milk of choice, mix in your collagen powder (find our favorite blends here), and add any spices, sweeteners, or toppings you choose (cinnamon, nutmeg, cacao powder, etc.).

And there you have it: a sweet evening beverage that just might make your skin smoother, too.