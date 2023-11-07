Collagen is the key to firm, tight, supple, skin. Treat yours like it is literally gold—because it really is that valuable for youthful-looking skin. And like any precious asset, you’ll want to multiply your investment.

Enter collagen banking, or the concept of stimulating more collagen now so your body can use more of it later. The extra collagen support can keep signs of skin aging (fine lines, crepiness, and the like) from cropping up earlier than you’d like. Think of it like a collagen savings account! How's that for a finance crash course?

Find a few ways to boost your collagen levels below. It’s never a bad idea to start saving…