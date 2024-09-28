Just make sure cold therapy is the last step of your "longevity circuit," as Shah calls it. "A lot of the hormetic effects of cold therapy happen not just while you're in the cold but in the time period of getting back to your normal core body temperature," he explains. "So if you're going into heat right afterward, it doesn't give your body that extended 20 to 30 minutes of warming itself up. That's why doing the cold last is important."