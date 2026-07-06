We've Done Years Of Research & Reporting: Everything You Need To Know About Hair Loss
Healthy hair doesn’t happen by accident. It takes patience, consistency, and a whole lot of care. In July we’re explaining everything you need to know about keeping your strands strong—and spotlighting our all-time favorite stories along the way.
Few beauty concerns are as frustrating as hair loss because the triggers and treatment are almost never straightforward. Your nutrition, hormones, stress levels, genetics, medications, age, and daily habits can all influence what happens on your scalp. Finding what combination of factors applies to you—and then what to do about it—is like starting a road trip without a map.
But you don’t have to do it alone.
Consider this your reading list. We've gathered our favorite expert-backed stories to help you better understand what's happening, what actually works, where to start, and how to move forward.
The basics of hair loss
Hair loss is complicated. It usually involves a complex set of factors that range from micro to macro. Things such as nutritional deficiencies, hormone fluctuations, genetics, medications, and everyday lifestyle habits can all contribute to increased shedding for weeks, months, or even years. Of course, age is a factor that impacts almost everyone eventually.
Sometimes the trigger is obvious: An intense period of stress—both physical and mental—can cause the hair to fall out en masse following the event. Other times, repeated tension from hairstyles, nutrient gaps, or hormonal changes slowly add up over time. Oftentimes, it's not just one issue, but a combination of several, with each trigger amplifying the others.
The first step isn't finding a miracle product; it's becoming informed about what’s happening with your mind, body, and hair. I always suggest speaking to a professional, be that a derm, physician, trichologist, or hair stylist. Connecting with a trusted provider—especially one who understands the emotional weight of hair loss—can help normalize the experience and guide you towards real solutions.
But it’s also important to be informed yourself. This reading list is a good place to start.
Read up:
The nutrient gap
Hair is one of the first places your body scales back when nutrients are in short supply. That's because growing hair isn't essential for survival, so when your body needs to prioritize other functions, your strands can pay the price. While it's frustrating to lose hair density, it's actually a sign that your body is doing its job.
Take it as a cue to focus on what you're putting into your body. There are many nutrients—protein, iron, vitamin C, and vitamin D, just to name a few—that play important roles in healthy hair growth. From helping build the hair shaft to supporting the hair growth cycle and healthy follicles, these nutrients work together to keep strands strong.
First things first: Get your nutrient levels checked. This can help identify any true deficiencies that need addressing. From there, focus on eating a wide variety of nutrient-dense foods rather than fixating on a single "hair growth" vitamin, since your overall dietary pattern matters just as much as any one nutrient. Of course, targeted supplementation can also help support your overall hair goals, especially if you're not getting enough through diet alone or have an identified deficiency.
Read up:
- This common nutrient deficiency causes hair loss according to research
- A physician approved grocery list for hair growth
- A trichiologist shares 6 vitamins that support hair health
- One study looked at the best & worst foods to eat for hair: Here are the results
- This type of beverage may lead to hair loss according to study
- How protein — or lack thereof — impacts hair growth
- 7 nutrients to look into if you’re dealing with hair loss
The stress connection
Stress can disrupt your normal hair growth cycle, pushing more follicles into the shedding phase all at once. This is because when the body is operating from a place of panic, it prioritizes its vital organs and systems. As noted, hair is one not one of those. That shedding often doesn't begin until two or three months after the stressful event, making it difficult for some folks to connect the dots.
The stress hair connection is bidirectional: Hair loss can also become its own source of stress, creating a frustrating cycle that's both physically and emotionally draining. That's why managing stress deserves a place alongside nutrition, at-home hair care, and medical treatments.
Read more:
The lifestyle & hair care habits
Sometimes the problem isn't happening inside the body. Repeated tension from tight ponytails, buns, braids, or extensions can damage the hair follicle over time, leading to a type of hair loss known as traction alopecia. Or an inflamed, irritated scalp can lead to hair loss And even though damage to the strands won’t cause loss at the root, it does make hair re-growth harder. It can also contribute to loss of hair density and thickness.
The earlier it's caught, the more likely it is to be reversible, making it worth paying attention to the hairstyles you wear most often and how you’re treating your hair day-to-day.
Read more:
The at-home fixes
It bears repeating: If you're experiencing significant or ongoing hair loss, seeing a dermatologist is one of the best places to start. They can help identify the underlying cause and recommend evidence-backed treatments like prescription medications, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), or other in-office procedures when appropriate.
That being said, there's plenty you can do at home, too. Daily habits won't replace medical care when it's needed, but they can absolutely support a holistic hair growth routine. Think scalp massage to encourage circulation, targeted serums with research-backed ingredients, LED light therapy, nourishing hair oils, and stress-relieving scalp rituals.
The key is consistency. Hair grows slowly, so meaningful improvements usually take months—not weeks.
Read more:
- A 2 ingredient DIY recipe that’s actually backed by research
- Gua sha for the scalp may promote hair growth — 3 techniques to try
- Can LED restore hair & scalp health? An editor’s 6 week experiment
- An ingredient hack for hair regrowth that’s backed by derms
- 15 research backed tips to help your hair grow faster
- Density loss? How to thicken hair naturally
- Our deep dive into scalp massages