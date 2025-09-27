Study Shows These Are The Foods To Eat & Avoid For Healthier Hair
Many of us are emotionally attached to our hair. And seeing an increase in shedding can feel alarming. While there are many factors that impact hair loss (including the products you use, water quality, hormones, and stress), so does your diet.
A recent systematic review highlights how specific nutrients and foods1 may help protect your hair or further contribute to hair loss. Here’s what you need to know.
About the study
Researchers conducted a comprehensive review of 17 studies involving over 61,000 participants to explore the relationship between diet, nutrients, and hair health.
These studies included people (and children) with varying hair health: some had more severe hair loss, while others experienced general hair thinning or reduced hair density. And 97% of the participants were women, reflecting the higher prevalence of hair loss concerns. in women compared to men.
Researchers evaluated vitamin and mineral intake, protein, soy, cruciferous vegetables, supplements, and certain beverages to see how each impacted hair density, growth, thickness, shine, and hair loss (in adults and children).
Nutrients linked to better hair health
Overall, results showed that a handful of foods and nutrients were associated with hair growth and quality.
- Vitamin D: Low vitamin D levels are linked to thinning hair. Vitamin D helps regulate the hair follicle cycle, supporting the growth (anagen) phase and maintaining healthy stem cells in the follicles.
- Iron: Essential for DNA synthesis and cell division in hair follicles, iron deficiency can lead to thinning or shedding. Supplementation has been shown to improve growth, particularly in women with low iron levels.
- Protein: Hair is primarily made of keratin, a structural protein. Insufficient protein intake can weaken hair strands, reduce thickness, and even affect pigmentation. Adequate protein from sources like eggs, beans, and fish is key to strong, healthy hair.
- Soy and cruciferous vegetables: Foods like tofu, broccoli, and cauliflower contain antioxidants and bioactive compounds (like isoflavones, carotenoids, polyphenols) that target oxidative stress in hair follicles and promote growth.
- Multi-nutrient supplements: Multi-nutrient formulas that combine vitamins and minerals (and even some amino acids) can address shine, shedding, and density all at once.*
Can some foods increase hair loss?
Yes. This study also found that higher intakes of alcohol, sugary drinks, and processed foods were associated with increased hair loss.
As regular intake of these foods is also linked to metabolic concerns, reducing or eliminating consumption is a smart choice to improve overall health.
What to eat & supplement with
Findings of this study emphasize that following a generally healthy diet also supports strong, healthy hair.
So, make you get plenty of protein (here’s how to determine how much you need) and cruciferous veggies like broccoli and kale (even one serving a day can have a huge impact).
However, for many people, diet alone isn’t enough to truly optimize micronutrient levels, especially if you’re low in vitamin D or iron to begin with.
And supplementing with a high-quality multivitamin is one of the most underrated ways to support your hair. That’s right, a high-quality multivitamin will include both iron and vitamin D along with biotin, zinc, selenium, and silica.
mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+ fits the bill. It not only includes all of those micronutrients, but also key antioxidants like glutathione, resveratrol, lycopene, lutein, and zeaxanthin. This customer says it’s her go-to supplement for hair growth.*
If you’re looking for amino acid support, consider taking a collagen powder. Research shows that collagen supplements help improve scalp and hair length.
The takeaway
Promoting hair health goes beyond finding the best shampoos, conditioners, and oils. Targeted nutrition (especially via supplements to address inadequacies in the diet) is an effective way to promote healthier hair.