You could also consider a collagen supplement (add a scoop to your morning coffee, for example), for added skin and gut support. While hair does not contain collagen (like the skin does), collagen peptides can provide your diet with more amino acids. Those amino acids can then be turned into keratin to form healthy hair at the follicle. Additionally, it can support scalp health and buffer against follicle irritation. Here's a list of the nine best options on the market, if you're looking for a new blend.