Study Shows That Collagen & Vitamin C Improve Skin Aging & Scalp Health*
Collagen is well-known for its role in skin health. It’s actually the key structural protein of the skin—helping to keep it firm, strong, and hydrated. And collagen supplements are one of the best ways to boost your natural collagen production.*
Other nutrients also support collagen production, namely vitamin C. Vitamin C is an essential precursor to collagen production. So taking vitamin C and collagen may have even more impressive benefits.
A new study published in Dermatology Research and Practice looked at a combined collagen and vitamin C supplement on measures of skin aging, scalp health, and hair growth. Overall, it seems to be in your best interest to pair these two ingredients together.
Here’s what you need to know.
About the study
The goal of this study was to determine whether a collagen and vitamin C supplement improves skin, scalp, and hair health over 12 weeks (when taken daily). Overall, 140 men and women aged 40 to 60 participated in the study and were randomly assigned to take the collagen or a placebo powder.
Now, this collagen powder provides a pretty modest dose of hydrolyzed collagen peptides (8 grams) and vitamin C (60 milligrams, or about 67% of the Daily Value).
Researchers used advanced tools (like confocal microscopy and ultrasound) to measure collagen levels in the skin. And experts assessed each participant to evaluate the more aesthetic outcomes like skin hydration, elasticity, wrinkles, and scalp health.
Collagen & vitamin C improve skin aging & hair health
After 12 weeks, those taking collagen and vitamin C daily experienced some significant changes compared to those taking the placebo.*
There was a 44.6% decrease in skin collagen fragmentation (aka the breakdown of collagen fibers in the skin).
- Skin hydration increased by 13.8%
- Wrinkle depth decreased by 19.6%
- Scalp health improved by 11%
- Hair count increased by 27.6% (although this finding wasn’t significant)
- Hair health was visually rated as healthier by nearly 32%
These findings align with previous research and are all pretty convincing reasons for participants to stick with the supplement—even after the study ends.
What to look for in a collagen supplement
Collagen powders aren’t just a gimmick of too-good-to-be-true promises. If you choose the right, high-quality powder, it can help plump your skin, smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and promote strong healthy hair.*
While the supplement used in this study was found to be effective, it’s not the most innovative or robust formula out there.
The takeaway
If you’re looking for dewy, smooth skin and support, scalp support (beyond just shampoo), and even help maintaining hair quality and length, integrating a collagen powder into your daily routine is a smart place to start.*
You won’t see results overnight (like most skincare solutions). But research shows that if you stick with it, you’ll see (and feel) significant changes by that 12-week mark.*